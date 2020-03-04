BYH for Sunday’s article on Suddenlink raising awareness of how disastrous the service is. Glad that the AG and BBB are being made aware of what has been going on with the terrible service in our area. Between 1-2019 and 1-2020, I received invoices with eight different amounts. Finally couldn’t take it any longer and cancelled my service. It was a great relief to be through with them. Really need more than 75 words here
No BYH to the state legislators who failed to propose a new budget after the governor vetoed their initial budget. These legislators failed to do their job in coming up with a revised budget should be voted out of office. Kudos for the governor for standing up for expanding Medicaid and seeking higher teacher raises! Good work Roy!
BYH to me, I have worked for over 50 years, put myself through college by taking a few classes at a time. Saved by working two jobs to put my child through college and I don’t owe anyone anything. So tell me why I should have to have what I have worked for given to people who make welfare and handouts a way of life.
No BYH to the contributor who thinks the virus is here because of the president. A better bet would be Divine displeasure at our willingness to kill babies. Vote Republican and save a baby.
A great big BYH to Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville public information officer. Your creative and hard work is noticed in our community. Over the last few years your office has elevated the City of Greenvilles status and awareness significantly. Keep up the great work!
BMH, I just saw a BYH asking for specific proof of corrupt things our president has done so as to “make me a believer.” Well, I’ll endeavor to submit one per day (each different) for the coming 365 days. Now if the BYH editor will just oblige ... Or maybe just google “corrupt things Trump has done” and read for yourself? (turn off Russian filters first).
BYH to question, how is POTUS actually “corrupt”? Answer: Ukraine. Impeachment trial proved the highest corruption of office for personal and political gain. Also, look up “emoluments clause” and Trump hotel in D.C., and all the places he owns that put up the secret service every time he golfs, which is all the time. See Trump University and look up his bailout from the corrupt Deutsche Bank. What’s in those tax returns?
Bless our hearts for our know-it-all politicians, entertainment stars, sports stars and media personalities. You have all the answers. You should keep them to yourselves.
Good riddance to Adams Car Wash, broken antenna.