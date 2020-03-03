Very happy to read in the paper that the Dickinson Lofts project will be adding more market-rate apartments. Those vacant spaces did not look good and this is a nice looking building.
BYH, Troop 25, Farmville BSA. Your Feast of the East Saturday was great. Best chili ever. The Scouts, leaders and others who helped are to be commended. You made Farmville proud
Bless your heart to Pitt County Schools. Your PR letter was a joke and a slap in the face to every parent that you have not listened to in regard to bullying. Fewer suspensions means you are not addressing issues; not great leadership. Your schools are not for every student every. single. day. Find another tagline. Concerned, Fed Up Parent
BYH to Gov. Roy Cooper and your ties to eastern North Carolina. Please for the sake of taking care of us here we ask for two things that you can make happen. First, compromise a budget deal with the Republican legislative leadership that will give Brody School of Medicine the $215 million it desperately needs to remain competitive. Second, facilitate the Dickinson Avenue improvement funding that is years behind.
Donald Trump has saved the economy from the cliff it was on and now we are seeing him take on the Taliban with a peace treaty.
Student Loan forgiveness $120,000? Yet we foreclose on veterans homes, making them homeless? Plus what about those of us who paid our loans off. Shame on those who overspend to keep their lifestyle intact at upper middle class while getting that degree. Payback what you borrowed!
FDR promoted the “New Deal” Democracy and he was called a socialist. Let’s face the fact that we already use socialist programs. Public schools, streets, public libraries, police departments, fire departments, etc. Thirty-two industrialized nations successfully provide health care for their citizens. The U.S. ranks 37th for health care (world populationreview.com). Social democracy is not what we need to fear.
BYH, my wife thinks I’m crazy, but I’m not the one who married me.
Can you vote for Bernie if you are not allergic to gluten?
Mr. Trump makes Mr. Pence, who has no medical experience. head of the coronavirus task force. When we have an outbreak I wonder if the president plans to call off the elections to keep Americans safe.
Bless the heart of the climate change liberals that keep up the hysteria that we are all doomed. The climate always changes: it is called the four seasons. Duh.
BYH, I wonder if IQ 45 realizes that the vast majority of Americans don’t believe a word he says.
