Joy Moses-Hall
Was there a doll in the festively wrapped box under the tree? Or was there something else? The possibilities were endless.
My queries applied to the Barbie doll I had described to Santa in detail. Physicists have asked similar questions, applying them to a cat.
Schrödinger’s cat is the star of a thought experiment that addresses the workings of a universe that seems to operate on two different sets of physics rules. The large-scale world with which we are familiar, full of solids like Barbies and cats, consists of fundamental firmness, in which sturdy stuff takes up specific solid space. Schrödinger’s cat was invented to highlight yet another baffling property of a universe first upended by Einstein, who, when he introduced the theory of special relativity in 1905, upended precise values of length and time in favor of sliding scales that depended on velocity.
Schrödinger and his cat spotlighted even more confusion and uncertainty, by breaking through the apparent barrier between waves and particles. In the familiar world where we see, say, a festively wrapped box, the box occupies a specific quantity of space, even if it is a very tiny box, or particle. Two boxes occupy two separate spaces, and bounce off each other if they both vie for the same space at the same time.
Boxes follow the quantized one-to-one nature of particles: one particle, one space, and no wedging of two particles into a single space can happen. Other properties also can be quantized one-for-one, without fractions, such as the soda machine, where $1 buys you one Coke, but half a dollar doesn’t buy you half a Coke. Only one for one.
Waves, on the other hand, such as water or sound waves, are not like boxes. Waves wiggle in a harmonious form that blends instead of bounces. Waves don’t own their own space the way boxes do. Instead, many waves can ride together in the same single space, blurring away any sense of one-for-one. Ocean-crossing waves, for example, stack on top of each other as they meet and occasionally create a towering rogue wave. In musical sound waves, the timbre of a note played on a violin sounds different from the same note played on a cello because of the stacking effects of waves of different octaves adding together to make different rogue sounds.
But atoms and very tiny objects defy the distinctive behaviors of waves versus boxes. Atoms, the tiny building-bricks that make up all things solid, including boxes and Barbies and buildings, are not so brick-like. They follow different rules than the solid objects they make up.
Somehow, at small sizes, the distinctions separating waves and boxes blur. Atoms, electrons, and other minutiae are both waves and particles. The universe of the tiny melds the properties of waves and particles, and this duality is at odds with the familar world of solid particles as distinct from flowing waves.
Schrödinger’s cat-thought experiment highlights how distinct properties don’t logically blend. The cat-hostile example he gave uses the either-or nature of dead-or-alive to illustrate the wave-or-particle sense of large-scale objects. Death and life are distinct; you can be one or the other but not both, yet in Schrödinger’s experiment he places an imaginary cat in a box with a cup of poison, then closes the box.
Does the cat eat the poison and die? Or does the cat leave the poison alone and remain alive? Schrödinger’s point was that until we open the box and find out for sure, the cat can be interpreted as both dead and alive at the same time, two incompatible states that blur statistically into 50 percent dead and 50 percent alive, like a blended sound wave or towering stack of water waves, instead of the yes-or-no, here-or-not-here nature of particles.
It was the same with the Barbie box. While the gift was wrapped beneath the tree, it could be Barbie. Or it could be Ken. It could be a blouse, or a brick, or a $100 bill or a bag of beads or a tube of toothpaste or even a cup of poison.
The possibilities were endless and existed all at the same time, in the same box, a towering rogue wave of imagination. Only when the box was opened would all the other possibilities disappear and gel as one, and only one, distinct thing.
So it was with great anticipation on that Christmas morning that I opened the festively wrapped box. The bow came off. The paper ripped away. The box tore open. And there it was. Of all the possibilities in the universe, it was my hoped-for Barbie.
Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook. Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.