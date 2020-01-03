The eating season — which starts with Halloween candy and tapers off about New Year’s Day — has become more problematic since I started working in higher education. Christmas break means two weeks out of the office and into food. Good food.
That can be a problem.
My wife, who is definitely not a problem, loves to cook. Three months into our courtship, she brought me home to Putnam County, Ohio, to meet her large Mennonite family. After the first of many fabulous meals in her parents’ home, Sharon warned that she had not inherited her mother’s culinary skills.
I don’t believe it was a deliberate lie, but it certainly was about as far from the truth as I was from home. It could be that she had not yet discovered that cooking was firmly woven into her Swiss/German genetic code. Or maybe she wanted to be sure that my attraction would not be disproportionately influenced by my stomach.
Julia Child once said that one’s cooking usually is better than one thinks it is. She also said that “with enough butter, anything is good.”
I say that anything is good when my wife is in the kitchen — and I’m not just trying to butter her up.
During the first two years of raising our daughters in North Carolina, Sharon worked part time. This afforded her more opportunities in the kitchen, which had especially wonderful results during the holiday eating season.
My wife and a couple of her friends would hold holiday baking marathons at our house. One of her tactics for reducing our overindulgence was sending trays of goodies with me to the newspaper where I worked.
“Here,” Sharon would say. “Take this to work and get rid of it.”
That accomplished absolutely nothing toward curbing my consumption, but it did wonders for boosting my reputation among co-workers.
It was during those early years of marriage when I came to realize that lunch was probably a bad idea. Combining big lunches with Sharon’s dinner menu is a fast track to my losing my boyish figure.
Something else I’ve come to realize: Being at home for two weeks during the height of the holiday eating season can shoot down an entire year’s worth of eating a banana for lunch.
Thank God for stretchy waistbands and employee workout rooms. I utilized both during the first day back last week. And I was not alone.
I normally prefer having the workout room all to myself. It’s not so large and well ventilated as to allow for pleasant group sweating, if there is such a thing.
But this visit was mildly entertaining. A woman who obviously had shot down her own bananas during the Christmas break was making a concerted effort to line them all back up at once. She was alternately turning the gears of a treadmill and an elliptical machine hard enough to power every computer in the administration building.
She even took down one of the large inflated exercise balls that no one ever uses and started rolling around on it for some crazy, balancing-act abdominal workout.
I decided I’d better not step on the scales this visit. I’ve been rolling around with too many peanut butter buckeyes and butterscotch balls to balance myself on a giant basketball.