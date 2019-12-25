There’s a lot to like about Christmas: the lights, music, decorations, food and presents. But one thing I also like about the season is the vocabulary.
This season is full of words that we don’t hear every day. What other times of the year do we get to use words like “merry,” “jolly,” “grinch” and “humbug”?
Some of the words send me running to the dictionary, but as a writer who loves words and deals with them on a daily basis, that’s something I don’t mind doing at all.
The classic holiday tale “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement C. Moore provides fertile ground for mysterious words and may as well come with a glossary.
“More rapid than eagles, his coursers they came,” says the narrator as he describes the arrival of St. Nick on his rooftop.
“Coursers” is a word I had to look up on Google, and I learned that a courser is a literary term for “a swift horse.”
It’s “literary” so that explains why we don’t hear it much in everyday life.
I fancy myself as literary, though, being a member of the fictional P.O.E.M. group made famous by Garrison Keillor on “A Prairie Home Companion.” The letters stand for Professional Organization of English Majors. My membership is also fictional, by the way.
I don’t have the opportunity to talk about horses much so I probably won’t be using “coursers” too often. Maybe it will come up in a crossword puzzle. If it does, I’m ready.
But here’s one I could use.
The story continues, “And then in a twinkling, I heard on the roof the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.”
According to Google, “in a twinkling” means “in an instant” or “very quickly.”
When my editors say, “Karen, how’s your story coming along?” I’ll say, “It will be done in a twinkling.”
And then they will think I’m a right jolly old reporter just like that “right jolly old elf” Santa.
And there’s another word we don’t use all that much — jolly.
The editors will laugh in spite of themselves and the office will be so merry.
Merry is another word we don’t usually say except at this time of year when it is paired with the word Christmas.
But what if we used it more often and in different ways?
I have yet to hear a store clerk say “Have a merry day!” as I leave the checkout counter at the grocery store.
While at Christmas time I’ll get “Merry Christmas!” or “Happy Holidays!” the rest of the year I get the standard “Have a nice day” or the ever-popular “Have a good one!”
I once had a store clerk tell me “Have a good one!” as I was buying supplies for an upcoming hurricane.
I did a double-take on that one. “A good hurricane?” I thought.
Moore concluded his tale with “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
What if he had ended it with Santa’s saying, “Have a good one!”
It just wouldn’t be the same.
The names of the reindeer in that story allow us to learn not only archaic English words, but words from other languages as well.
Did you know that “Donner” and “Blitzen” are the German words for “thunder” and “lightning”?
The classic “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” tale is not the only source for Christmas vocabulary words.
“Deck the halls” is another expression that we don’t use often enough.
Sure, at Christmas time we “deck the halls,” but the rest of the year we simply decorate our homes, maybe by hanging photographs or pictures, buying some flowers for the dining room table, buying new curtains or repainting the living room.
But we won’t use the word “deck” unless we’re talking about a wooden surface on a ship or that wooden platform alongside the back of the house. Maybe this summer, those of you with decks can deck your deck with boughs of some summer-blooming trees from your yard or with some potted plants.
A “bough” (rhymes with “how”) is a branch of a tree. I actually had to look that up. So that’s another word to add to my list.
While you are beautifying your deck, sing, “Deck the deck with pretty flowers” to the tune of “Deck the halls with boughs of holly” and this will help get both of those words back into the mainstream instead of keeping it limited to the Christmas season.
It will also give you a chance to let the expression, “Fa la la la la, la la la la” tumble forth from your lips, getting that phrase back into year-long circulation, as well.
There are some other, even more important, words I like hearing at Christmas, and they, too, need not be limited to just one season.
I would like to think that phrases like “heavenly peace,” “repeat the sounding joy” “peace on earth” and “goodwill” are not just from stories and songs from the olden days to be dragged out once a year.
Like other words, they’re probably defined on Google or in an old-school dictionary if we need to look them up. And maybe we do. A review of those terms wouldn’t hurt.
After we look them up, the best place to keep those particular words would be in our own hearts.
That would be the best gift of all to ourselves and to others — even better than a dictionary.