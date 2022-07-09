With in-person new student orientation back in full force at East Carolina University, chants of “purple and gold” and “no quarter” have been roaring through the Main Campus Student Center.
This year, orientation assistant alumni helped instill those traditions.
The alumni — who have been working as nurses, teachers, managers and in other professions since graduation — were invited by Karen Smith, director of ECU’s student transitions office, who has wanted to bring former orientation assistants back for several years.
“They really wanted to come back and serve their alma mater,” Smith said to students and parents in introducing orientation assistants and alumni on June 13. “I think this is a clear example of what Pirate Nation really is. The fact that they’re willing to come back and volunteer really illustrates the community that is Pirate Nation — one that’s passionate, one that’s committed and one that’s supportive and this is the community that you’re joining today.”
After two pandemic years of virtual or limited orientation sessions, this year’s return was even bigger, with 17 alumni who served as orientation assistants between 2005-20 paired with current orientation assistants to welcome incoming Pirates and their families.
Steven Such of Clayton took a day off from his job as a sales supervisor for an auto parts company to attend.
“I think my biggest role is just mentoring the current orientation assistants to provide them guidance and be a spark and help them navigate some challenging situations — a shot of energy if you will,” said Such, who was an orientation assistant in the summers of 2005 and 2006 before graduating with a business management degree in 2007.
Austin Vick, who was an orientation assistant in 2014 and 2015, said the experience that Smith and assistant director Corrinn Schwabrow create at ECU is unparalleled.
“ECU orientation serves a dual purpose. Incoming students are making friends, learning about majors, becoming familiar with their new campus,” Vick said. “Current student leaders are growing as professionals, creating memories on campus with their best friends and networking with prominent ECU staff. The magic is still there and will forever be there because that is what ECU does. When you walk on campus you feel that people care about you. Getting to be a part of that magic again has been a dream. Not many people get to return, but I got to dust off my bow and teach a crowd an ECU tradition with the friends I made at 18. That’s a true gift.”
Fayetteville State students visit ECU lab
Undergraduate students from Fayetteville State University visited ECU’s Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building last month to participate in a summer research experience as part of a continuing effort to develop partnerships and pathways between the two institutions.
Over the past two years, leaders at ECU and FSU have worked to establish early assurance agreements outlining the criteria and requirements to guarantee admission of FSU undergraduate students into ECU graduate programs including fine arts, kinesiology, biology and network technology. As part of the partnership, the two schools also agreed to collaborate to provide experiential learning opportunities and best practice programming for student success, retention and transition into graduate programs.
In June, ECU graduate and undergraduate students and Ariane Peralta, associate professor of biology, hosted a group of students led by FSU’s Danielle Graham, assistant professor of microbiology and assistant chair of the Department of Biological and Forensic Sciences, for a three-day visit to study soil bacteria and share knowledge and lab protocols.
“The visit provided the opportunity for students to learn from each other at the bench and to facilitate near-peer mentoring of ECU graduate students and ECU and FSU undergraduates,” Peralta said. “We are following up the in-person visit with weekly lab meetings where we update on research highlights and geek out on soil microbiology.”
The students worked to identify soil bacteria that were isolated from the environment and measure how fast the different bacteria grow. They also toured the long-term ecology experiment at ECU’s West Research Campus where the field samples were taken. Peralta said the FSU students will conduct additional microbiology-based tests to examine antibiotic resistance and biofilm formation.
“This in-person visit kicked off what will be a long-term collaboration,” Peralta said. “It was fun and energizing getting together in person and exchanging ideas about current and future work and also sharing our research methods and experiences.”
Theater displays students’ photos
Although it might have been a new experience, students in the ECU School of Social Work embraced the opportunity to use photovoice to document the effect of COVID-19 in their communities.
Faculty members Jennie Ann Cole and Mi Hwa Lee led a class assignment in the spring of 2021 in a qualitative research course that had students branch out to take photographs that portrayed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photovoice is a community-based research method that allows people to identify, represent and enhance their community through photos and reflection.
Students described how their images reflected on their thoughts and experiences with the pandemic. Their photographs and corresponding narratives will be featured at the Turnage Theater in Washington this month.
“We asked them to take three photographs that resembled experiences for them as they were having to go online (for classes), but also what does this mean for their community and for social work education?” Cole said. “They just did a really great job, to be quite honest. It turned out to be a fantastic project. … Using systems theory, they went out into the community and took photographs and then presented it on Canvas. I think it was very powerful.”
The exhibit is titled, “Art as Testament to the Impact of COVID-19 on the ECU Student Body” and funded by The Puffin Foundation.
Elsewhere at ECU in a similar project, Academic Library Services on main campus and the Laupus Health Sciences Library worked together to document COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina. They encouraged campus members and Pitt County and eastern North Carolina residents to provide personal submissions, which could include journal writing, photography, poetry, audio recordings or screenshots of social media posts, about the effect of the pandemic. Submissions are being collected for special collections archives.
Photographs in the social work project mainly represented economic impact, mental health impact, mask mandates and social distancing requirements. Themes included shared living experiences, such as online learning and limited campus life, and core social work skills like empathy, empowerment and analyzing different perspectives.