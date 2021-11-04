Ongoing
Duplin County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan 21, 2022. Don’t delay in completing an application and help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Poultry Jubilee is back this year and will take place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at 512 E Main St., in Rose Hill. Miss North Carolina, pageant queens, a magician and other performers will be at the event. The famous Wing Cook off, and Wing Eating Contest are also back. For more details, visit ncpoultryjubilee.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The 101st Veterans Day Parade will be on Nov. 6 in downtown Warsaw. The Chamber is still accepting vendor applications for the parade. For more information, call 910-293-7804.
Monday, Nov. 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Nov. 13
Lee Baysden Pond in Chinqapin is having its fishing tournament, boat show, flea market and fun day to benefit Toys for Tots. It will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The venue is at 211 Baysden Pond Road. Anyone attending is asked to bring an unwrapped toy.