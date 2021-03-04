Friday, March 5
Action Pathways will have a drive-through food distribution giveaway starting at 9 a.m. at Beulaville Elementary, located at 138 Luman Road. No walk-ups will be permitted. No more than two families per vehicle can be helped.
Duplin Early College will accept applications from eighth-grade students for its Early College High School Academy. Student interviews for admission will begin in March.
Students in the academy cane earn a high school diploma, associate degree, career certifications and up to two years of college credit. There are no tuition fees. Early College classes are at James Sprunt Community College.
For information, call Principal Tanya V. Smith at 910-296-1136.
Monday, March 8
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 98, 7 p.m., American Legion Post, 421 Center St., Warsaw.
Tuesday, March 9
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301.
Albertson Ruritan Club, 7 p.m., Albertson Community Building.
Thursday, March 11
Nar-Anon Support Group, 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Rd., Kenansville. For family members who are affected by someone else’s drug addiction. 910-289-1383 or nar-anon.org. Every Thursday.
Wallace Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall, 316 East Murray St. 910-285-4136.
Duplin Beekeepers, 6:30 p.m., Business meeting and potluck dinner. 7 p.m. beekeepers education training. Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville. 910-296-7414.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Rd., Kenansville. For family members who are affected by someone else’s drug addiction. 910-289-1383 or nar-anon.org
Friday, March 12
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Friday, April 23/ Friday, April 30
The Duplin County Public Schools will have curbside registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 23 and April 30 at all elementary schools.
Registration forms are available at www.duplinschools.net/Page/10656 or picked up at a school.
Anyone wishing to register must bring a birth certificate, current immunizations records, 911 address and proof of residence (utility bill, landline phone, rental agreement, etc.)