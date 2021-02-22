Thursday, Feb. 25
Beulaville Recreation signups for baseball, softball and T-ball ar on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
T-ball is for plahyrs ages 5-6. Baseball age groups are established by Dixie Youth Baseball and softball by Babe Ruth Softball.
Registration is $65 for any sport. Birth certificates and masks are required. One family member must be present to register. Registration covers the cost of shirts and hats for baseball and T-ball and shirt and socks for softball.
Wallace Parks and Recreation signups for football and cheerleading are as follows. All ages are as of May 1, 2020.
Flag boys and grils (5-7), boys tackle (7-8), boys tackle (9-10), boys tackle (11-12), Cheerleading (9-12).
Signups can be completed at the park office, 120 Medical Village Dr., For information, call WPRD at 910-285-2905.
Duplin Early College will accept applications from eighth-grade students for its Early College High School Academy. Student interviews for admission will begin in March.
Students in the academy cane earn a high school diploma, associate degree, career certifications and up to two years of college credit. There are no tuiotion fees. Early College classes are at James Sprunt Community College.
For information, call Principal Tanya V. Smith at 910-296-1136.
Monday, March 1
Duplin County Commissioners meeting, 6 p.m., Admin building, 224 Seminary St., Kenansville. For information, call 910-296-2100.
Beulaville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647.
Kenansville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369.
Calypso Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221.
Tuesday, March 2
The Duplin County Public School’s Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. at in the Duplin County Administrative Office Building, 224 Seminary Street, Kenansville.
Wallace Rotary Club, noon, Mad Boar Restaurant, 111.
Wednesday, March 2
Faison will have its monthly town meeting at 7 p.m.
For information, call 910-267-2721.
Thursday, March 2
Richlands Ruritan Club, 7 p.m., Help AA bldg., Richlands.
Pink Hill Ruritan Club, 7 p.m., Christian Chapel Church, Jonestown Rd., Pink Hill.
Friday, April 23/ Friday, April 30
The Duplin County Public Schools will have curbside registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 23 and April 30 at all elementary schools.
Registratiuon forms are available at www.duplinschools.net/Page/10656 or picked up at a school.
Anyone wishing to register must bring a birth certificate, current immunizations records, 911 address and proof of residence (utility bill, landline phone, rental agreement, etc.)