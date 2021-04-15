Saturday, April 17
The Duplin County Solid Waste Department will offer free disposal at its landfill/transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 325 Landfill Road, Rose Hill.
Items that can be disposed include: Trash, household furniture and mattresses, tires, appliances, metal, electronics, yard debris, and any recycle products such as aluminum cans, plastic and cardboard. For information, call 910-289-3091.
Anyone or any group interested in roadside cleanup can call Dean Butts at the NCDOT office in Kenansville at 910-296-8703.
Monday, April 19
VFW Post 9810, 6:30 p.m. refreshments, 7 p.m. meeting, Bruce Costin Road, Warsaw.
Pink Hill Area Preservation and Development Committee, 7:30 p.m., conference room, Pink Hill Wellness & Education Center, 301 South Pine St., Pink Hill.
Tuesday, April 20
Wallace Rotary Club, noon, Mad Boar Restaurant, 111 River Village Place, Wallace.
Mount Olive Masonic Lodge #208 AF & AM, 6:30 p.m., lodge, 1004 Breazeale Ave., Mount Olive. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)
Beulaville Masonic Lodge #658 AF & AM, 6:30 p.m., lodge, 506 West Bostic Street.
Wednesday, April 21
Wallace Moose Lodge 524, 7 p.m., 175 Henderson Field Rd, Wallace.
Thursday, April 22
Duplin County Republican Party Meal at 6:30 p.m., monthly meeting at 7 p.m., N.C. 24 Bus./50, Kenansville.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Rd., Kenansville. For family members who are affected by someone else’s drug addiction. 910-289-1383 or nar-anon.org.
Beulaville American Legion Post 511, 7:30 p.m., Woodman of the World building, N.C. 41 W., Beulaville.
Friday, April 23
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Monday to Friday, April 19-23
Holy Ghost Revival services will be held April 23 at Warsaw Freewill Holiness Church, located at 229 Plank Road. Services, which start at 7 p.m. Rev. Wayne Goff and Rev. Angela Jones will be speaking.
Friday, April 23/ Friday, April 30
The Duplin County Public Schools will have registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students at all of its elementary schools on April 23 and April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Proof of residence (utility bill, landline phone, rental agreement, etc.) is necessary.
Monday, May 3
Soil and Water Board meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the local Soil and Water office at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B Room 208 Kenansville.
Friday, May 21
James Sprunt Community College will hold the “Spartan Sprint 5K and Fun Run/Walk” on May 21 at 7 p.m. Check-in and entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. The even will take place at the James Sprunt main campus, located at 133 James Sprunt Drive in Kenansville. Register online at tinyurl.com/spartansprint5k All proceeds will go toward the Presidential Scholarship for Duplin County high school seniors. For more details, call 910-275-6172 or 910-275-6368.