The killing of Breonna Taylor became, as Kentucky’s Attorney General stated at his Sep. 23 press conference, “a part of a national story and conversation.” “There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who will try to tell us how to feel,” he warned.
During the modern civil rights movement of the 50s and 60s, “celebrities, influencers and activists” marched and spoke out against the discrimination, the racism and injustice that blacks suffered. Notable celebrity voices included Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr., Burt Lancaster, Charleston Heston, Dorothy Dandridge, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Lena Horne.
Ralph Bunche, Ella Baker, Joachim Prinz, Leon H. Sullivan and Bayard Rustin were some of the influencers, and Martin Luther King Jr., A. Philip Randolph, Whitney Young Jr., Roy Wilkins, James Farmer and John Lewis, architects of the movement, were activists.
Because their voices were heard, we now witness the first black American Attorney General in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Had it not been for decades of outside agitation and subsequent federal legislation, the content of the Honorable Daniel Cameron’s character, despite his qualifications, would not have been sufficient even for consideration as an Attorney General of any state or commonwealth. His color would have prohibited his opportunity.
Celebrities, influencers and activists are yet a euphemism for outside agitators — a remnant from the 1960s White Citizens Councils. History’s impact is cumulative. The gains of the 20th century and the new millennium are the result of the voices of activists, influencers and celebrities, of which we all are the beneficiaries, and that includes the Honorable Daniel Cameron.
Amina Turner
Greenville