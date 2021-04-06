WINTERVILLE – Overtime proved to be the Vikings’ time.
In a battle befitting the top two girls’ soccer teams in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference, D.H. Conley used a goal from Ashley Tucker in the second overtime period to defeat South Central 3-2 and remain unbeaten (6-0 overall) and in first place in the league.
“We had a game plan today, and that was to play tough every second,” said Conley head coach Marlen Carbajal. “I feel like we did that. We kept trying to pressure the goal to try to get some more goals on the scoreboard. I felt my girls played well.”
Despite generating four times as many shots in regulation as the Falcons (4-1-1 overall and in the ECC 3A/4A), Conley was in a battle with a depth-deprived South Central squad that lost one of its leading scorers, Taryn Thompson, to injury with under 10 minutes to play.
The Vikings seemingly had the match in hand when Tucker made a nice run down the left side and gained control in front of an oncoming Jasmine Palacios, the Falcons’ goalkeeper. Tucker kept control in the penalty box, and with no player to defend the net, she sent a shot to the right side with 2:45 left in regulation to give Conley a 2-1 lead.
Not so fast.
South Central’s Roxanne Kirby was fouled in the penalty box with :01 remaining. She sent the shot to Alisha Anderson’s left to knot the match at 2-all and force two 10-minute overtime sessions to decide the winner.
Conley had the only discernible shot in the first overtime, but Tucker’s left-footed offering was just wide of the goal with under two minutes left.
Fatigue eventually set in for the Falcons.
The Vikings needed just 23 seconds into the second OT to take the lead for good.
South Central was not able to clear the ball out of its own side, and Conley’s Allison Dixon took possession at midfield. Dixon played a pass to Aubrey Mayberry in the middle, and Mayberry sent her pass down the left side to Tucker. Tucker won another one-on-one battle and sent her shot past Palacios for what proved to be the winning goal.
South Central, needing to press the issue offensively, was able to come up with a pair of shots in the final three minutes, but Anderson was able to corral both attempts.
“I have a short bench (just 13 players), which makes it tough if we lose a player,” said SCHS head coach Scott Crass. “We tried to push a little more forward (in overtime), but the fatigue set in and the girls were struggling at the end. We don’t like going into overtime (the Falcons tied New Bern last week 1-1 in OT) – it’s not something we don’t want to do.”
South Central took a 1-0 lead on Kayla Friend’s first goal with 33:20 left in the first half.
Conley needed just 11 minutes for a response, as Mayberry’s goal tied the match at 1-all.
The next 59 minutes were dominated by the defenses, particularly Palacios, who made several saves to keep the visitors off the board.
Conley seemingly had taken a 2-1 lead with 12:50 left in regulation, but Tucker was ruled offsides. The Vikings had three other chances in the next eight minutes but were unsuccessful.
FOOTBALL D.H. Conley 49 Eastern Wayne 18
The Vikings won their third straight game and jumped to 4-2 late in the regular season with a convincing win over visiting Eastern Wayne in a game originally slated for Friday night.
Conley already had the game in hand with a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Vikes will close out the regular season on Friday night with their annual rivalry clash against South Central.