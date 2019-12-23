Samantha Pabst of Greenville has been recognized by Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines for receiving her Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting.
For her project, Samantha, a senior at The Oakwood School, created an online database of volunteer opportunities available in the area. Her website offers a range of opportunities so that people can find one that best suits their interests. It also provides contact information for agencies.
Samantha, the daughter of Mark and Mary Jon Pabst, has been in Girl Scouts since 2007 and is in Girl Scout Troop No. 1764, led by Tanya Styles. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is a member of FPC Youth Group and Youth Council and the Greenville Civic Ballet.
Girls working to achieve the Gold Award are challenged to address an issue they are passionate about in a way that produces change. Gold Award projects are designed to teach girls leadership, planning, networking and organizational skills as girls spend, on average, one to two years working to complete their projects.
