Crabbeignets

Lightly fried crab beignets with a tangy drizzle of creamy remoulade will pair well with a dry, sparkling wine for your New Year’s celebration.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

As we look to a new year with hope and promise, many of us enjoy a celebratory toast with friends and loved ones to bid farewell to the past and welcome new beginnings. The beverage of choice for a toast is champagne, or its Italian cousin Prosecco or Spanish counterpart Cava.

Your bubbly libation pairs best with a bite that is rich and buttery with a fatty feel on your tongue. Camembert and brie are wonderful cheese choices, as well as creamy cheesecake for a sweet bite.

