FARMVILLE — Four years ago, Ramiro Medina and his family never expected their Mexican ice cream shop, Paleteria Deya, would expand to include three stores.
But as of June, what once seemed unlikely became a reality as the newest Paleteria Deya location opened in Farmville.
Medina, who also owns Medina Concrete, opened the original Greenville location on Charles Boulevard with his wife, Brenda Balenzuela.
“I started this with my wife, so she would have something to do. We did so well we had to get the whole family involved,” Medina said, adding his three children have since come to work for the family business.
The success of the Greenville location inspired Medina to expand, and he opened a second shop in Jacksonville. It, too, became a success.
Medina, who lives in Farmville, said he was impressed by its small-town charm and decided to expand yet again, opening a third business on Main Street.
“I like the town. It’s very clean and traditional and I like living close to the store,” Medina said. “All of the people are friendly and they treat you like family. They are very nice.”
Named after Medina’s daughter, Deyanira, Paleteria Deya is a family-owned and operated ice cream shop which features Mexican ice cream, popsicles and other sweet treats.
Paleteria Deya’s ice cream has a slightly different flavor than the pints most people pick up in the supermarket.
“It’s made the way we make it in Mexico. It’s a mix between gelato and ice cream,” Medina said.
The store alternates flavors, offering between 21 and 30 different options at one time. Since the store opened, cookie dough, vanilla, strawberry, pecan and Oreo have become customer favorites, Medina said.
Ice cream can be purchased by the scoop or in a milkshake form.
The shop also offers 40 popsicle flavors, including mint chocolate, coffee, cookies and cream, mango, bubblegum and more.
Paleteria Deya also offers a variety of Mexican sweet treats including pina locas or crazy pineapples. A pina loca is served in a pineapple and filled with a mix of fruit. It is topped with chamoy and spicy treats.
The shop also offers fresas con crema (strawberries and cream), esquites (toasted corn salad) and Jarritos (a Mexican soft drink).
A favorite among the Hispanic population is mangonadas, — a sweet and spicy type of shaved ice drink prepared with fruit and flavored with chamoy — which also come in a variety of combinations, Medina said.
Due to opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medina had to reduce the number of tables and chairs in the Farmville shop, and has set social distancing markers in the store. When the pandemic is over, he plans to offer additional seating options.
In the future, Medina and his family plan to make their Farmville location the center of operations and will create the ice cream required for all three stores at this location. The family is working to move and install equipment to make this dream a reality, Medina said.
Since opening, the Farmville Paleteria Deya has become a go-to spot for town residents as well as those outside the community.
“It’s been doing great. Our customers are really nice people,” Medina said.
Paleteria Deya is open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 228-8101.