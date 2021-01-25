BEULAVILLE — Wallace-Rose Hill coach William Jeffers did not want his team to get into a full-court running match with East Duplin last Friday night.
“Block out. “Get back,” he yelled repeatedly for the better part of three quarters.
But once the home-court Panthers turned on their pressure defense, offense came on both the break and in the half-court set.
ED (5-0) turned a competitive contest into a horse race to zoom past WRH 67-34 and remain unbeaten in East Central 2A Conference play.
Amiaya Hall fired in 21 points, Carlie Radford 12 and Taliah Mckenzie nine with four assists and six steals.
“East Duplin can shoot but they want to turn you over and capitalize,” Jeffers said. “Their defense is always solid.”
It wasn’t early, according to Panther coach Mark Lane.
“Move your feet and stop reaching,” he implored his team several times during the first half.
“We played much better in the second half,” he said. “I really hope it improves. That’s been the biggest thing missing with our lack of practice time.
“Once our defense tightened, we were able to rebound the ball and start our offense.”
ED led 31-18 at halftime as Radford and Hall each tossed in six points.
Radford, Hall and Judge went off during a 12-2 run to start the third quarter.
Hall cut into the lane for a hoop off an inbounds pass and completed a 3-point play at the line. Then she drilled the ball to Judge for a layup on the break.
Alexis Wilson, who paced WRH with 13 points, tried to keep her team close but was outshot by Judge and Radford,
Judge hit a trey and a pair of charity tosses after Wilson canned a pair of free throws.
Jordan Barwick matched her long-range effort as WRH played hard, even though the chips and momentum were heavily stacked against the Bulldogs.
Wilson answered with a 15-foot jumper, but Radford’s 3-pointer and two Judge free throws ended any hope for WRH.
ED showed its full array in the fourth.
Fast breaks led to hoops for Hall and Judge. Hall’s floater in the lane and nifty assist from Judge were key plays that led to a 59-29 edge.
Back-to-back treys by Judge from the right side of the court and one from the top of the key by point guard Mckenzie brought down the house.
While WRH (2-4) never led, the Bulldogs pushed the Panthers hard early.
Radford canned a pair of bombs in the opening quarter, but Iliya Pearsall, Barwick and Wilson sank hoops, the latter of which came as an uncontested layup that caused Lane to call a timeout.
ED’s full-court pressure started to become a factor in the second quarter.
A 3-point play by Hall and a rebound hoop offset three free throws by Wilson.
Radford’s nice pass to Mckenzie and a Stanley put-back basket helped ED roll to a 25-16 lead.
Mckenzie’s two free throws and a score by Bulldog Nevaeh Faison put ED in front by 13 at halftime.
WRH, 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league play, played hard until the final buzzer.
“We don’t quit,” Jeffers said. “If we miss a shot we have to get back and play defense.
ED held WRH’s leading scorer — Emoni Bethea — to four points. Bethea is averaging 11.5.
Hoop Notebook
The boys game was not played as East Duplin’s team is under quarantine because of Covid-19 contact protocol.
WRH girls starter Esther Avelor-Sosa was injured and left the game after playing just two minutes.
Hall made several nice offensive moves, which included a shot which she put up while sliding across the lane. She was 8 of 14 from the field and had eight rebounds.
Stanley also nabbed eight boards as ED had a 38-21 advantage on the glass.
Summer Mercer added four points off the bench.
Hall, a sophomore, is averaging a double-double — 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds — while dishing out 3.4 assists.
Judge, a junior, leads the team in scoring at 15.4. Radford checks in with 10.8 points and 6.1 boards and Stanley is putting in 9.4 ppg.
Mckenzie is good for 5.1 points and 4.3 assists.
The Panthers had not played a game since beating JK a week previous.
ED was slated to travel to Midway (2-2, 2-1) on Tuesday of this week in a game that will complete the first swing through the ECC for the Panthers.