BEULAVILLE — Suzanne Jarman threw a no-hitter last Thursday as East Duplin beat Spring Creek 10-0.
The win forced a tie-breaking game between East Duplin and Midway, won by the Raiders a day later 3-2 in 10 innings.
Yet not lost in the shuffle of the Gators win was historical fun-fact.
It was the 300th career win for longtime Panther coach Greg Jenkins.
ED went 21-3 his first season in 2002 and its 18-9 mark the next season put the Panthers in the state finals.
While Forbush beat them two consecutive games, they whipped Forbush in preliminary round play.
Losing seasons though, are not on Jenkins’ coaching resume.
“The goal was to build a good program, make it respectable and I think we did that,” said Jenkins who is 300-140 for his career.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be around some good players and it’s only my job to get them prepared,” He said. “All of this has been a bit overwhelming with all the calls, texts and visits from former players to congratulate me.”
Jenkins daughter Carly Grace plays on this year’s team.
“The relationships I’ve had with these girls over the years has been the best part of this,” he said. “I’d like to think we’ve got as good a program and as good a facility as anyone around.
The Panthers’ tradition picked up steam with back-to-back 21-win seasons in 2016 and 2017.
“I wanted people to think softball anytime they hear the name East Duplin.,” Jenkins said. I’m just the ambassador for it all.
“I had the opportunity to coach this team and it became home for me.”
Jenkins’ son Ty is an ED graduate who played baseball for the Panthers and is finishing up his playing days this spring at Lenoir Community College.
That’s where his dad, a South Lenoir graduate met his future wife, Dena Jenkins, the media coordinator at East Duplin, who went to school in Beulaville.
They transferred to ECU, graduated together and were married in 1999, three years before Jenkins started coaching softball, which switched from slow to fast pitch two years before he arrived.
While softball and baseball are his primary sports, Jenkins has also coached basketball for the bulk of his time at ED, sans a couple seasons when he was the athletics director. He primarily coached the boys junior varsity team.
The Panthers have averaged nearly 17 wins per season through 2019.
They played only a handful of games in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the closure of all sports until early January.
ED has seven seniors and will be in somewhat of a rebuilding mode next season.
But when a coach wins more than twice as much as he loses, the term is reloading.
“We’ll have some younger players, but from what I’ve seen this year and what I feel is there, we’ll be OK,” Jenkins said.
No. 14 ED was to travel to No. 3 North Johnston (12-2) for a first-round playoff game on Monday of this week.
No. 8 Midway was to play No. 9 Bartlett Yancey on the same day.
The only other local team in the bracket is No. 4 Richlands, which hosted No. 13 Washington.
Pending rain could move these games. The second round is Wednesday and third round on Friday.
“We’ve had some crazy offense this year,” Jenkins said on Saturday in looking toward the playoffs. “It’s not just been a few hitters.
“But we know we’ll see a good team in the first round, getting either a conference champ or a second-place team.”
