BEULAVILLE — Basketball was the sport most on its regular time slot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet that hardly made anything easy for anyone involved, especially when players in a super-aerobic sport wore face masks and the number of fans inside a gymnasium went from zero to just a handful to a sparse crowds limited to parents, grandparents and some immediate family.
The more it changed the more the results followed historical themes.
East Duplin continued its position of mastery over its two 2A county rivals — Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan — and the East Central Conference.
Schools were allowed to play 14 regular-season games, which all but eliminated many non-conference matchups teams play annually to prepare for league play and then the state playoffs.
While WRH, JK and 1A North Duplin struggled, the fountain of success flowed in Panther land.
ED coach Mark Lane didn’t guide his club to 20 wins as he usually does, to a significant extent because of the reduced schedule.
The Panthers went 12-2 overall, but 11-1 in ECC play to log their third consecutive league title.
That’s more than worthy of the Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year honor.
He’s now 243-82 for his career, which includes seven 20-win campaigns and no losing records.
On the court, no one stood taller and harder to defend than Amiaya Hall, whose magic-in-a-bottle performances earned her the Ms Basketball crown.
The queen of hoops in Duplin is a rising junior.
Hall stood above all of Duplin while besting teammate Imari Judge and James Kenan’s Nora Williams by a landslide.
It’s the eighth time a Panther has been named Ms. Basketball in the 11 seasons of the Duplin Times award, and four of the past five.
East Duplin’s only repeat winner is Jonisha McCoy, who shared it as a freshman in 2014 with JK senior Dezarae Phillips, who had won outright the previous two years (2012 and ’13). McCoy claimed the award in 2015, missed 2016 with ACL knee surgery, then reclaimed it in 2017.
Other previous Ms. Basketball winners: ED’s Alizay Benson and Marley Ingram shared the honor in 2020, WRH’s Angel Pearsall took it 2019, ED’s Mariah Moore in 2018 and WRH’s Justice Carr in 2016.
Carr’s senior year coincided with the season ED’s McCoy missed.
The 2021 first team has two seniors, a junior and a sophomore on the first team, with ED taking three of five selections.
Two players repeated and two were called up from the second squad of 2020.
In other news, Will Jeffers will not return next season as WRH’s coach.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Lane,
East Duplin
The Panthers had very few challenges during the regular season, and winning by comfortable margins was standard fare.
ED, which outscored its foes 786-457, struggled to beat Goldsboro (59-57) on the road on Jan. 13 and was upset by Clinton 52-50 on Feb. 9.
In the other 10 ECC games, foes were embarrassed by 20 points or more.
Lane’s coaching helped the Panthers capture the ECC in a season in which they were adjusting to the graduation losses of Benson and Ingram.
While Hall was the centerpiece, Lane’s use of players around her was key, especially in a season in which schools struggled for depth. Numbers were down everywhere and more had to be done with players who lacked experience.
Lane isn’t retiring, even though his freshman coach at UNC did — Roy Williams.
He’ll be breaking down video for East Duplin again next winter.
The Panthers’ season ended with a sucker punch to the stomach when Croatan beat them 28-16 in the second round of the playoffs.
MS. BASKETBALL
Amiaya Hall,
ED, Soph., forward
Hall was as consistent as the rising sun as Duplin County’s top scorer and rebounder.
She averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 steals while hitting on 42 percent from the field and 63 percent from the free-throw line.
Only twice did she fail to reach double figures (both lopsided wins), and she went for 20 or more three times and 16 or more seven times.
She recorded seven double-doubles and never had a game in which she did not hit double digits in either points or rebounds.
Hall’s statistics were up from the previous season when she was a first-team selection, but so too were her heady plays.
ED went 92-11.during the Ingram/Benson years, yet Hall made her presence known as a freshman, averaging 12.1 points and 8.7 boards.
Hall has the quickness and physical skills to play any position, and her only weakness appears to be 3-point shooting (3-27 for 11 percent).
That’s not a total knock, though, because others get more open looks from deep in ED’s offense.
The potential to play college basketball is written all over her forehead.
Yet that’s a good 50 games away.
FIRST TEAM
Imari Judge,
ED, Senior, F/G
Judge gave East Duplin a solid 1-2 scoring punch.
She averaged 13.6 points and had a 3-pointer in all but three games.
The senior drilled in 20 points against Midway on Jan. 26 and versus Richlands on Feb. 11.
And like Hall, she nailed charity tosses, canning 54 of 86 (63 percent) as one-quarter of points came from free throws.
Nora Williams,
JK, Junior, F/G
Williams is another returnee to the first squad.
She averaged 13.1 points and 10 rebounds.
She scored 20 or more three times, had four double-doubles and in two of those games she had five assists.
Williams canned a 3-pointer in all but two games and averaged two blocks a night.
Alexis Wilson,
WRH, Senior, SG
Wilson averaged 11.1 points while having good shooting and ball-handling skills, and is one if not the most all-around talented athletes at WRH.
She also played volleyball and softball.
Taliah Mckenzie,
ED, Senior, PG
Her statistics told one story.
Her play on the court was yet another, and a more realistic picture of her value to the Panthers.
Mckenzie averaged just 3.6 points, averaged four assists, four steals and four rebounds.
Yet her quickness set the tone for the Panthers’ defense. She stopped ball penetration and hounded offensive players.
The senior did a lot of the unsung work for ED and relished that role.
SECOND TEAM
Carlie Radford,
ED, Senior, F
Radford averaged 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while playing more of an increased role for the Panthers after an up-and-down junior campaign.
Azzariyah Harvey,
JK, Soph., F/C
Harvey has game. But will she develop into a player who dominates a game?
That remains to be seen for the Tiger sophomore who averaged 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Two games against a strong Midway team point out the variations.
On Jan. 6, Harvey scored seven points and had five rebounds as JK lost 63-48.
In the Jan. 29 rematch, she pumped in 11, cleaned the glass 12 times and had two blocks as JK somehow lost a last-second game 50-48.
Zoey Stanley,
ED, Junior, C
Stanley averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and carved out a niche in the lineup as a 51 percent shooter from the field.
Emoni Bethea,
WRH, Junior, F
Bethea is a streaky scorer, solid rebounder and gets to the free-throw line. She averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 boards.
Ron-Nyia Joyner,
JK, Fresh., G
Joyner averaged 8.5 points during her debut season.
She has plenty to learn, though, and will begin to come into her own this winter.