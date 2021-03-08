BEULAVILLE — Scoring in the “red zone” is key to winning football games.
When East Duplin’s third comeback drive of the game was shut down last Friday against Jacksonville so were the Panthers’ hopes of a victory.
The 3A Cardinals held ED 14 yards short in a 32-27 win.
It was the second consecutive week that the Panthers had driven inside the opposition’s 20 with a chance for the win.
Princeton held off ED on opening day.
Four straight incomplete passes let the Cardinals take a “victory knee” to end the an evenly contested game.
If nothing else, the twin heartbreakers might prepare the Panthers for East Central 2A Conference play. And this spring, that is the lone measuring stick for entry into the state playoffs.
The ECC will have just two automatic qualifiers as the NCHSAA cut the bracket in the East and West Regions to 16 teams for this shortened spring season.
ED’s defense played well with the exception of allowing two fourth-quarter scores, which turned a 20-19 lead into a 32-21 deficit.
But when QB Nick Cavenaugh found Jonathan Scarborough for a 58-yard score, things took a different twist.
A three-and-out stoppage of the Cardinals left the Panthers with just enough time to claim the win, although they needed at least one big play.
They converted a fourth-and-two from the Jacksonville 37 on a 12-yard effort by KD McClarin, who led ED in rushing with 99 yards.
Sophomore Cavenaugh zipped the ball to Brady Johnson three plays later and his progress carried him to the 14.
Passes for Scarborough, McClarin and Johnson fell to the grass and another incompletion on fourth down left the Panthers staring at the end zone as the victory landing spot.
ED coach Battle Holley lost a heartbreaker on his 49th birthday.
But it was a back-and-forth affair throughout.
The Panthers had more offense 383 yards to 359, with ED have less penalty yards 955 to 20) and more third down conversions (4 of 9 as opposed to 3 of 10), but didn’t take care of the ball as well (three lost fumbles as opposed to one).
They also led in time of possession by nearly a six-minute margin.
Jacksonville struck first going 39 yards in five plays following an ED fumble on the sixth play of the game.
ED countered in the second quarter with an eight-play, 42-yard march.
Each school would have a third-quarter lead as the excitement built.
Josh Benton connected with Tymir Brown for a 56-yard score, but a missed extra point left the door open with Jacksonville in front 13-7.
McClarin ran for 31 yards and Johnson 10, and Cavenaugh’s 33-yarder hit paydirt. Following Tyler Whaley’s kick, ED led 14-13.
But hold on.
Jacksonville scored seven plays later to lead 19-14.
ED also needed seven snaps to go in front 21-19.’
McClarin had a 17-yard rush on the first play and finished it off by taking a pass from Cavenaugh for 23 yards and the score.
McClarin had his hands on the ball on all but one play during the series.
But the two-score rush in the fourth by the Cardinals provided the biggest lead for either team at 32-21.
Panther Clipboard
Jalen Lewis, who scored three times, had 93 yards on eight carries.
Panther Russell Gaby had 65 yards on 15 carries, after missing the second half of the Princeton game with an ankle injury.
Johnson added 52 yards. Cavenaugh went 4 of 10 for 89 yards passing, two TDs and an interception.
The Panthers (0-2) travel to Midway (2-0) this Friday for their first ECC test.
The Raiders have a pair of wins against 1A Sampson County rivals from the Carolina Conference, topping Lakewood 33-0 last week and Hobbton 53-13 on opening night.
ED will be favored but Midway has shown great improvement in the previous two seasons.
Holley’s gang then hits the meat with rivalry games against Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton.
ED will need to win either against the Dark Horses or the Raiders to secure a spot in the ECC’s semifinals on April 2.
