FARMVILLE – Sometimes the difference between a good team and a great team is the ability to score runs with two outs.
North Pitt (10-0 overall, 8-0 Eastern Plains 2A) used some clutch hitting, in particular with two outs, to establish a seven-run cushion against Farmville Central Friday night.
For the second time in less than a week, the Jaguars (5-5 overall, 3-5 EPC 2A) fought back in the late innings but came up on the short end of an 8-5 score for their fifth consecutive loss.
“(North Pitt) did a tremendous job of hitting with two outs, and when you do that, you’re going to win a lot of games,” FC head coach Eddie Loesner said. “I told our kids we are playing in spurts, and we can’t play in spurts – we have got to play 21 outs and compete on every pitch. When we get to that point, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Farmville trailed 7-1 before making a late push.
The Jaguars scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out single by Alex Moye which plated Sam Barrow and Landon Denton.
The Panthers got one of the runs back in the top of the seventh inning when Hunter Forrest’s two-out single plated Brandon Warren, who had singled with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
The Jaguars mounted one last rally in their final at-bat.
Lee Parker walked and Davis Kennedy reached on an error. A single to left loaded the bases.
That prompted North Pitt coach Ryan Meadows to bring Lonnie Nicholson to the mound. Nicholson struck out the first batter but Denton reached on an error that brought in Parker and Kennedy, making it a three-run deficit and turning a non-save situation into a save situation.
Evans then singled to load the bases, but Nicholson settled down and coaxed Leontae Moye into a fly ball to left which Warren chased down from his shortstop position for the second out. A strikeout ended the game.
The Panthers got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the second. Dawson Ables and Nicholson singled, and Ables scored when Jarad Tripp’s bunt was erred. The Jaguars got a brief reprieve when Nicholson was thrown out at the plate trying to score, but a one-out single to right by C.J. Brown scored Tripp.
North Pitt added to its lead with two runs in the third when Ables’ sacrifice fly to center scored Gentry Green (hit by pitch), and Nicholson’s single brought in Forrest (who had singled and advanced when no one covered Sam Tripp’s sacrifice bunt).
The Panthers added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning when Jarad Tripp’s single and an error plated Nicholson, who had reached on an error and moved up on a balk. Tripp scored on a two-out bloop single to right by Brown.
Farmville Central got on the board when Ward Evans led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to left field.
North Pitt got the run back in the top of the sixth when Forrest doubled and scored with two outs when Nicholson’s chopper wasn’t handled cleanly.
TRACK AND FIELD South Central sweeps
WINTERVILLE – South Central’s boys and girls track teams defeated Riverside and Farmville Central in a three-team nonconference meet Thursday.
The Falcons scored 125 points in the girls meet, while Riverside had 29 and Farmville Central amassed 15.
The SCHS boys garnered 121 points to 36 for Riverside and 13 for Farmville Central.
Top-two individual results involving South Central and Farmville Central are as follows:
Girls
• 400 relay: Farmville Central first (54.0), South Central second (54.4)
• 1,600 relay: South Central first (5:20.5)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (11:07.4)
• 100: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (13.1), Carissa Callender (SC) second (13.7),
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) first (26.5)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) second (1:06.2)
• 800: Savannah Ibarra (SC) first (2:59.7)
• 1,600: Alyssa Powell (SC) second (6:45)
• 3,200: Natalie Baldwin (SC) second (13:04.7)
• 100 hurdles: Nivea Jones (SC) first (19.1), Macahia Bryant (SC) second (19.2)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (48.1), Malay Mitchell (SC) second (54.7)
• Discus: Lauryn Pitt (FC) first (81-09), Kirsten Stocks (SC) second (69-03)
• Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (31-09), MyYana Jackson (SC) second (27-11.50)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (16-11.50), Jainyah Parris (SC) second (15-09)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (36-11), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (32-10)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (4-10), MiYana Williams (SC) second (4-02)
• 800 relay: South Central first (1:48.3)
Boys
• 400 relay: South Central first (45.0)
• 1,600 relay: South Central A second (3:51.7)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:07)
• 100: DaMarr Murray (FC) first (11.0), Chris Spell (SC) second (11.3)
• 400: Jalen Corey (SC) first (53.9), Daniel McNair (SC) second (54.1)
• 800: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (2:07.1), Matthew Riggs (SC) second (2:09.5)
• 1,600: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (4:36.2), Riley Adamski (SC) second (5:14.2)
• 3,200: Riley Adamski (SC) first (11:56.1), Matthew Hill (SC) second (5:14.2)
• 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) first (15.7), Jarvis Williams (SC) second (16.8)
• 300 hurdles: Jarvis Williams (SC) first (45.2), Brandon Sanders (SC) second (49.5)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (116-00), Devon Smith (SC) second (110-09)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) first (42-04), Tyshaun Tyson (SC) second (39-10)
• Long Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (20-00)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (39-11), Michael Whitfield (SC) second (39-05)
• High Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) second (5-06)
Chargers third in league meet
KINSTON – Ayden-Grifton’s track teams both finished third in a recent Eastern Carolina 2A Conference meet at Kinston High School.
The A-G boys had 33 points and trailed Kinston (77) and Washington (49), while the Charger girls ended up with 36 points, behind Kinston (68.5) and Washington (53.5).
Top-two individual results involving Ayden-Grifton are as follows:
Boys
• 100: Carlos Spruill first (11.84)
• 800: Deshaun Cox second (2:30)
• 1,600: Jackson Wilkie second (5:49)
• 110 hurdles: Deshaun Cox second (18.64)
• Discus: Alphonso Boyd first (120-04)
• Shot Put: Alphonso Boyd first (45-05)
(Girls)
• 100: Jayla Johnson first (12.94)
• 200: Kelly Tripp second (27.34)
• 400 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (52.74)
• 800 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (1:53.50)
• High Jump: Kelly Tripp second (4-04)
• Long Jump: Jayla Johnson second (15-04)
SC wins quad meet
WINTERVILLE – South Central swept the team titles in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference track meet involving J.H. Roose, Southern Wayne and C.B. Aycock.
The Falcons amassed 151 points to 65 for Rose in the girls meet, while the SCHS boys outscored the Rampants 137-64.
Top-two individual results for South Central and Rose are as follows:
Girls
• 400 relay: South Central A first (52.0), J.H. Rose second (52.9)
• 1,600 relay: J.H. Rose A first (4:36.1), South Central A second (4:54.8)
• 3,200 relay: South Central A first (11:59.7), J.H. Rose second (14:28.7)
• 100: Melanie Sutton (JHR) first (12.8), Shaliah Jones (SC) second (13.0)
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) second (27.2)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:08.6), Delisa Davis (JHR) second (1:08.9)
• 800: Natalie Baldwin (SC) first (2:34.8), Saline Kulas (JHR) second (2:39.5)
• 1,600: Maisy Woodmansee (JHR) first (5:42.7), Natalie Baldwin (SC) second (5:48.8)
• 3,200: Alyssa Powell (SC) first (15:00.6), Savannah Ibarra (SC) second (15:57.7)
• 100 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (15.8), Raiynee Farmer (SC) second (18.9)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (47.2), N’Shya Green (JHR) second (53.0)
• Discus: Kirsten Stocks (SC) second (67-02)
• Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (28-00)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (15-09), Jainyah Parris (SC) second (15-05)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (35-09), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (32-03)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (5-00), Deiya Staton (JHR) second (4-08)
• 800 relay: J.H. Rose first (1:50.7), South Central second (1:57)
Boys
• 400 relay: South Central second (44.4)
• 1,600 relay: South Central A first (3:51.3), South Central B second (3:57.8)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:22.5)
• 100: S’Quan Waters (SC) first (11.0), Anthony Daniels (JHR) second (11.0)
• 200: Jah’Quarious Brown (JHR) second (22.8)
• 400: Anthony Daniels (JHR) first (53.0), Jalen Corey (SC) second (54.3)
• 800: Mario Delgado (SC) first (2:07.6), Simon Thomas (SC) second (2:15.7)
• 1,600: Matthew Riggs (SC) first (4:50.3), Matthew Hill (SC) second (5:07.6)
• 3,200: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (9:52.5), Riley Adamski (SC) second (10:55.8)
• 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) second (15.6)
• 300 hurdles: Jarvis Williams (SC) second (43.9)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (118-08), Ben Ayino (SC) second (105-03)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) first (43-05)
• Long Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (20-03)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (41-06), Michael Whitfield (SC) second (41-00)
• High Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (6-00), Eddie Powell (JHR) second (5-10)
• 800 relay: J.H. Rose first (1:34.3), South Central second (1:35.6)
May 18
Conley boys win
At New Bern
NEW BERN – The D.H. Conley boys scored 89 points to 57 for New Bern in a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A meet. The Conley girls finished third with 41 points, trailing New Bern and Eastern Wayne (46.50 points each).
Top-two individual results for Conley are as follows:
(Boys)
• 200: Isaiah Crumpler first (24.54)
• 400: Isaiah Crumpler first (52.64), James Heritage second (56.24)
• 800: Nathan Geyer first (2:01.60)
• 1,600: Garrett Miller first (4:48), Scout Hill second (4:52.20)
• 3,200: Bryson Bingaman first (13:28.30), Jack Morse second (13:28.60)
• 110 hurdles: Josh Drew first (16.04)
• 300 hurdles: Josh Drew first (48.14)
• 400 relay: Conley first (44.74)
• 800 relay: Conley second (1:36.60)
• 1,600 relay: Conley first (3:48)
• 3,200 relay: Conley second (10:14)
• High Jump: Dashaun Blunt second (5-06)
• Long Jump: Justin Foreman first (20-06), Kahlil Harper second (19-08)
• Discus: Darius Council first (117-02)
(Girls)
• 800: Hayley Ferrell first (2:34.60), Caitlin Brown second (2:42.40)
• 1,600: Annika Stoakes second (5:52.40)
• 3,200: Lily Albers second (16:28.40)
• 1,600: Conley first (4:45.10)
• 3,200 relay: Conley second (12:45)
• Discus: A’riana Crumpler first (122-05.50)
• Shot Put: A’riana Crumpler second (33-04)