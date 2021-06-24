KILL DEVIL HILLS — The East Duplin baseball team had more than five hours of wait time before playing First Flight in the first round of the 2A playoffs on Tuesday last week.
It also took the Panther offense six innings to light a fire.
No. 11 ED rallied for four runs in the seventh and had runners at the corners with the top of its batting order set to hit.
But the Nighthawks stopped the uprising for a 6-5 win.
“I thought our effort and determination was a good reflection of the character of this team,” said ED coach Brandon Thipgen. “Our guys played hard this year even when things weren’t going well. We had a good seventh as our guys refused to quit.”
No. 6 First Flight (12-1) beat No. 14 Whiteville 3-2 in the second round before falling to No. 10 Randleman 10-1 a game short of the East Region final.
“It would have been nice to (have won) and had a game at our place, but we fell a little short,” said Thigpen of his loss to First Flight, which was ranked third in the Max Preps 2A poll.
“Some defensive miscues led to runs and that hurt us in a couple of innings,” Thipgen said.
The Panthers jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. Yet First Flight tied it in the home half of the frame and went up 3-1 in the second.
ED outhit the Nighthawks 7-5 but the Panthers had four errors and their pitching staff walked seven. First Flight had just four earned runs.
First Flight pushed across a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth for a 6-1 cushion.
Dylan Bond and Chase Pierce each drove in a pair of runs for East Duplin. Logan Brown knocked in a run and Zach Brown scored twice.
Nick Cavanaugh, Brady Johnson and Jackson Gause each stroked a hit.
Colby Evans and Tristan York each had two hits for the Nighthawks.
“I was proud of the way our kids competed,” Thipgen said. “We had a long three hour-plus bus ride, a 90 minute weather delay. I liked how we never gave up.”
ED finished 10-3 with an opening-day upset to Spring Creek hurting its playoff seed.
That setback and a split with Midway gave the ECC title to the No. 3 Raiders, who lost to Whiteville 1-0 in the first round as neither conference school could win to force a rubber game rematch in the second round.
Thigpen’s diamond club was the most successful ED boys team during 2020-21, a year in which neither the football nor basketball teams qualified for the playoffs.
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled baseball last year during the second week of the season, while football was moved to the spring and hoops played in seven weeks in January and February.
Yet a backup of activities filled the spring and early summer.
“The prom, exams, banquets, and many other events and all the restrictions made this a hard season and this team is to be complimented for sticking together and staying focused,’ Thigpen said. “We had a good season in a rough time.”
Brown, Johnson
are key losses
ED lost starters Logan Brown and Brady Johnson to graduation, but will return a core of experience next spring when they play in a league with James Kenan, Wallace-Rose Hill, North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Kinston and Southwest Onslow.
Brown led the Panthers in hitting (.468), RBI (24) and was 3-0 on the mound with two saves.
He whacked four doubles and three homers.
Johnson hit .348 while playing great defense in center field and being a hustling leader on and off the field.
Classmate Dylan Bond hit .333.
ED will thrive next season behind infielders Zach Brown, Brecken Bowles, Cavenaugh and Jackson Gause.
Zach Brown was second in hitting at .405, scored the most runs (19)) and was second in RBI (15).
Bowles hit .324 with 14 RBI.
Cavenaugh (.356) was second in runs (17), fourth in RBI (15) and third in hits (16).
Gause’s biggest contribution came on the mound, where he was 2-0 with an 0.89 ERA, compiling the third-most innings to Logan Brown and Cavenaugh.
Rebels drop
heartbreaker
to Bear Grass
Seniors Andy Cameron and Gage Outlaw put on a decent show during their final prep baseball game.
Cameron drove in a run and Outlaw held Bear Grass Charter to four hits, striking out four and walking just two during his six-inning stint.
Cameron, who was 1 for 3, reached on an error in the seventh, stole second base and scored on a Kyle Smith triple down the right-field line.
That run could have been enough, as well as Outlaw was throwing.
But the Rebels lost 2-1 as the Bears scored two runs in the sixth, one of which came on a controversial non-call of an obstruction ruling that plated the first run.
ND catcher Tyler Johnsey’s throw to catch a base runner in the sixth hit Colin Langely’s helmet and caromed out of play, plating in a run.
Many arguments later, Langley’s double accounted for the most important run of the night.
No. 13 ND ended its season with a 6-6 mark.
No. 4 Bear Grass beat No. 12 Edenton Holmes 4-0, then lost to No. 1 Perquimans 10-0.
Johnsey and Kyle Holland each cracked a hit for the Rebels.
Parting shots
for seniors
Outlaw led ND in hitting (.475) and RBI (10).
Cameron (.395) and Kyle Holland (.366) combined for nine doubles, two triples and 16 RBI.
Outlaw, a three-year starter, was also the Rebel’s No. 1 pitcher.
Juniors Landon Kelly (.290) and Kyle Smith (..226) will be front-liners next season, along with sophomores Johnsey (.310) and Eric Rosa (.214) and a handful of freshmen who got initiated to varsity baseball this spring.
Santos Clark (.267) had the most playing time among freshmen.
