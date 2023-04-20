The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, yet there’s still little clarity as to whether the Carolina Panthers prefer Ohio State star C.J. Stroud or Alabama star Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.
“Many in the league who were interviewed believe it will be Stroud,” ESPN’s David Newton reported, citing Stroud’s 6’3”, 214-pound frame as a decisive factor in the eyes of those sources.
However, Newton wrote how dissenting voices feel Young “checks more boxes.”
Earlier this week, it looked like Young was building a decisive lead over Stroud.
Newton reported Thursday how “multiple executive sources believe Young simply is the better player,” and ESPN’s Matt Miller added that “every source polled this week believes Young has pulled back in front of Stroud.”
Adam Schefter of ESPN said Tuesday on NFL Live he thought the Panthers traded up in the first place with the idea of likely selecting the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He said Stroud had the opportunity to persuade Carolina’s offense to take him, but that the team had remained steadfast on its original opinion.
Schefter went on to say Wednesday that meeting with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, would be a “waste of time” for Young.
The Panthers aren’t making any secrets about their plans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, even if they aren’t saying which one.
So, this offseason has been about acquiring the right pieces to help him succeed when he arrives.
In recent days the Panthers have agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and backup quarterback and soon-to-be mentor Andy Dalton in free agency. They also plan to add another wide receiver who is a vertical threat in the draft or later on in free agency.
“If you’re gonna go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back, you have to have the tight end and you have to have the receivers,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Monday. “We feel like we have the offensive line, and we have cemented the starting five.”
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the four QBs the Panthers are considering with the No. 1 overall pick.
The team plans to attend their pro days and bring all four in for more complete in-person interviews prior to the NFL draft.
Fitterer is hoping the additions of the veteran offensive playmakers helps offset the loss of No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore, a difficult, but necessary part of the trade package with the Chicago Bears that allowed the Panthers to move up from the ninth pick to No. 1 overall.
Moore had been an integral part of Carolina’s offense with 5,201 yards and 364 receptions over the previous seasons.
“We wanted to put ourselves in a position to get a quarterback,” Fitterer said. “We didn’t expect to have to include a player in that conversation, especially someone like D.J. Moore. Unfortunately, we had to give up D.J.” to make it work.
It’s no coincidence that Sanders, Thielen and Hurst all have plenty of NFL experience and come to Carolina from winning teams.
The Panthers felt winning experience was necessary to get the young QB off on the right foot.
“We really feel like we’re putting this guy in a good position with some of the pieces that we’ve signed,” coach Frank Reich said. “I feel like with the pieces we have put in place he can walk in and be ready to go.”
Sanders, Thielen and Hurst also possess a catch-and-run element to their games, which Reich covets.
“We think we know how to speed things up at times to get guys catch and run (opportunities),” Reich said. “So to be good in space, to be good after contact — those are big.”
As for who’ll be the No. 1 pick, the Panthers aren’t tipping their hand.
They say they are still doing research on the top four guys.
Reich has a reputation for working with taller quarterbacks, but said he’s open to anything and noted that he was a big believer in Russell Wilson coming out of college. Hypothetically, that is good news for Alabama’s Young, who is undersized at 5-foot-10.
“If there are 10 categories you look at with every quarterback, the real question is not how you evaluate each of those categories — the big part is how much you’re going to weigh each of those categories,” Reich said. “They’re all a factor. Everything’s a factor. But ultimately, it really comes down to being a playmaker, being a guy who can make plays all over the field.”