The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, yet there’s still little clarity as to whether the Carolina Panthers prefer Ohio State star C.J. Stroud or Alabama star Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

“Many in the league who were interviewed believe it will be Stroud,” ESPN’s David Newton reported, citing Stroud’s 6’3”, 214-pound frame as a decisive factor in the eyes of those sources.

