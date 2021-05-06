KENANSVILLE — Three softball teams in The Duplin Times’ coverage area will be playing state playoff games early this week.
Two others have packed up their gear for the offseason.
East Duplin and North Duplin enter the playoffs with at least a share of a conference title.
The Rebels got theirs by disposing of Hobbton 15-0.
Hannah Martin, Callie Thornton and Logan Jones combined to drive in nine runs as North Duplin finished the regular season with an 11-0 mark.
Ivey Cashwell added a hit, two runs and drove in a teammate. Reece Outlaw was 2 for 2 and crossed home plate three times.
Thorton, meanwhile, breezed through the Wildcat lineup, allowing one hit and striking out 13 of the 17 hitters she faced.
No. 4 North Duplin was to host No. 13 Falls Lake Academy in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Monday of this week.
The next two rounds are slated for Wednesday and Friday, and ND would be at home unless No. 1 Northside-Pinetown (13-1) falls.
Anyone wanting to plan ahead should mark Tuesday for the East Region final.
Thinking too far ahead?
Perhaps not. ND has what it takes to make a long run.
ED ties Raiders,
drop tie-breaker
Call it a heartbreaking tie-breaker.
Midway scored the final two runs of a long night last Friday for a 3-2 win over East Duplin in 10 innings.
The game gave the Raiders the first seed from the ECC in the 2A playoffs.
“We played with so much heart,” said ED coach Greg Jenkins, who this week won his 300th game as the Panthers’ coach. “Tough. Great effort.” (See B1 for a story on Jenkins’ milestone.)
ED’s 2-0 lead was cut in half in the third and the two school were knotted by the end of the sixth.
Both of ED’s losses this spring have come at the hands of Midway, which has its only loss via the Panthers.
No. 14 ED travels to face No. 3 North Johnston on Monday of this week.
No. 8 Midway faces No. 9 Bartlett Yancey in the opposite bracket.
The Panthers walloped Spring Creek twice to finish out the regular season slate.
Suzanne Jarman had a no-hitter on Thursday, while Summer Mercer belted a homer in the Tuesday triumph.
Chandler Mobley, Ava Hall and Ashlyn Stokes added two hits apiece in the 16-0 win on Tuesday.
Slap hitter Taylor Dail had three hits and scored three times in the 10-0 no-hitter.
Wildcats a contender
in the 2A playoffs?
Richlands (9-5), which made the big show out of the Coastal 2A/1A Conference, moved down Southwest Onslow 11-0 and Dixon 13-7 to finish off its regular season.
The No. 4 Wildcats, in the midst of a slight rebuilding season, host No. 13 Washington in the opening round.
Mallory Foy had two doubles, a single and two RBI in the romp over Dixon.
Tori Dennis, Sydney Powell and Rylee Stapleton each contributed a pair of hits. Julia Desmarais knocked in two.
Freshman Megan Pittman limited the Stallions to six hits, while striking out four and not giving up a walk.
Her team belted out 18 hits.
Tigers, Bulldogs
stumble in finales
James Kenan, easily the most improved team in the eastern part of the state, and Wallace-Rose Hill, both lost their season finales, leaving them both a hair under the .500 mark.
Both had close loses.
The Bulldogs (5-8) lost a pair of 5-4 games against Goldsboro, while the Tigers (6-7, 5-7) split with their series with Clinton, which captured its second win of the season with a 10-7 quest of JK last Thursday.
The Tigers won the first encounter 11-10 on Tuesday.
Rachel Blanchard. Emma Avent and Emily Barnette has eight of JK’s 11 hits in the loss to the Dark Horses.
They also combined for seven hits when JK won as the Tigers tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com