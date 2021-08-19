EULAVILLE — Battle Holley is facing his biggest rebuilding challenge since becoming head coach at East Dupln in 2011.
There are fewer veteran players in camp than when the Panthers completed a 28-7 three-year run that ended in 2017 in the state 2AA final.
In the past three seasons ED has gone 17-14.
ED lost all of its running backs, including Co-Mr. Football KD McClarin, Duplin Elite’s Defensive Player of the Year Russell Gaby, plus all-purpose runner and never-leave-the-field player Brady Johnson.
Yet ED finished 3-5 during the COVID-19 pandemic season that was moved to the late winter/early spring by the NCHSAA.
It was the worst season of Holley’s coaching career, although still an odd season since ED could have won nearly every game.
Game stories from the past make that clear.
Holley, isn’t worried about the past, and is very optimistic about his team, which was forced off the field early last week by positive Covid cases, but was scheduled to return to the field this past Monday.
Holley laughed when asked about the rebuild.
“We’ll see about all that, but I’d be glad if that’s what people thought,” he said. “We don’t have many back on offense, but I’m thinking by the middle of the season that will be one of our strengths.
“We have more back on defense and I feel we’ll be pretty good there.”
The loss of all-county O-linemen Justin Ratliff and Esturado Juarez left two huge holes for the Panthers, who open the season next Monday by hosting Dixon. Princeton comes to town four days later on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Panthers will be building around right guard Rodrigo Sanchez, a junior, and senior Jerson Ochoa, who will play center.
Also returning are tight ends Chase Pierce, a senior, and junior Jesse Clinesmith.
The line will be key in Holley’s Wing-T offense.
“Not being able to scrimmage and practice has hurt us because we’ve been unable to see our sophomores in game situations. It’s also always one part in getting our players in shape,” Holley said.
“So we kinda start out behind the eight ball. But the positive side to it is we have no injuries.”
McClarin, Gaby and Johnson provided about 90 percent of ED’s offense the past two seasons.
Fear not. Holley has a stable of running backs.
“We’ve got a little depth there and more experience than it appears,” he said. “We’ve got eight or nine solid guys.”
Senior quarterback Nick Cavenaugh returns following growth in football and baseball this spring and summer.
Daunte Hall, Kade Kennedy, Quantez Whitley and Avery Gaby could emerge as the first four running choices.
All four have limited experience toting the pig at the varsity level, but each has the talent to answer the call.
Whitley is a halfback, Kennedy a wingback, with Gaby taking over at fullback from his older brother Russell, who is at UNC Pembroke. Hall will play halfback, fullback and a little split end.
Other options waiting to blossom include sophomore Drew Henderson and juniors Teyshawn Johnson, Nizaya Hall and Elam Moore.
In defense
of defense
ED’s offense may be given time to develop as the defense amps up the pressure.
In the spring season around the opener at Princeton, the Panthers lost two starters on defense. Both return as Hunter Jarman and Baltazar Cruz look for better luck their senior seasons.
Linebacker Jarman broke his collar bone during the opening game of the spring, while lineman Cruz never returned .
Jarman and returnees Josh Cottle and Jackson Gause make ED solid in the middle level.
Brown, perhaps ED’s second-best defensive player, will anchor the line.
He was primarily a linebacker last season and had a team-high 68 tackles in eight games for a 9.7 per-game average.
“He’s pretty doggone good with his head down and his hands on the ground (on the line),” Holley said. “He’s really quick and physical.”
Brown was a linemen his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Clinesmith has reserved a spot at defensive tackle with Moore and Henderson checking in at strong safety.
Dune Hall, Nizaya Hall and Whitley were starters in the secondary last season.
Roster numbers are down across the state, including in Beulaville.
“We’ve got 31 on varsity and about the same on the JV,” Holley said. “We have a good number and some players with talent. Everyone should contribute and play every Friday night in some sort of way.”
New ECC 2A has
challenges, rewards
The Panthers’ new East Central 2A Conference features a solid cast of teams.
“Every game is important and we’ve got some good teams that we have rivalries with and schools like Kinston and Southwest Onslow that are good challenges,” said Holley, who is 82-40 in 11 seasons at East Duplin and 113-50 for his career, including two years at Kinston (22-6) and one at his alma mater Wallace-Rose Hill (9-4).
While the NCHSAA has cut its championship classifications for the playoffs from eight to four, an additional (sixth) round has been added to each class.
“Win the conference and you don’t have to worry,’ Holley said. “Finish in the top two and you’ll be there, as well.” Below the top two, it’s a scramble to fill East Region spots.
The ECC features ED, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill from Duplin County, North Lenoir and South Lenoir and Kinston from Lenoir County, and Southwest Onslow, a longtime powerhouse.
ED faces WRH and SWO, who many might say are the pre-season conference favorites, on the final two weekends of the regular season.
The Panthers also face back-to-back games against JK and Kinston in September.
Holley, who is also the school’s athletics director, said his staff is bracing for whatever may come down the path of the season, including how Covid-19 could be a factor at many schools.
“We’re just trying to be the best we can be and be as safe as we can be,” he said. “We’re following the guidelines and controlling what we can control.”
One noticeable absence in the ED schedule is Jacksonville, a 3A power the Panthers beat in 2017 and also gave fits in the past three seasons.
