CLINTON — Joey Jones’ crow-eating days in the ECC ended last Wednesday night.
Jones, the longtime coach of the East Duplin girls soccer team, finally got a marquee win in the ECC.
ED’s 3-2 triumph over longtime nemesis Clinton forced the two schools to share the league’s regular season title.
The Dark Horses have won the loop the past two seasons and will move to another conference in the fall.
And each time, ED was the bride’s maid, most times the games were competitive matches.
“It was sweet and a long time coming,” Jones said. “We had a great chance two years ago when we lost in by PK (tie-breaking penalty kicks).
“I think the last time they had a conference loss was in 2013.”
ED, which finished the season 11-2 overall and 11-1 in league play, losing to White Oak (4-0) and Clinton (4-2) to go 0-2. but recovering for 11 consecutive wins.
First-half goals by Lanie Thigpen, Alejandra Sarmiento and Mirana Brown put the Panthers in front 3-0 by halftime.
Clinton’s two second-half scores made it close.
“The girls played hard and attacked the net in the first half,” Jones said. “We get a quick one and then shocked them a little with our second one.”
“You feel good about yourself when you put three in the back of the net,” he said. “I felt like we played hard enough the first time against Clinton but didn’t finish.
“Our girls played their hearts out.”
Jones, who retired last year from teaching and gave up coaching the ED boys team after 20 seasons, returned to the sod for a very good reason, which in hindsight seems to be to help the girls team get over the Clinton jinx.
“We played some of our best soccer in the last two or three weeks,” Jones said. “We were playing our keep away or possession game at a high level, and playing a fast game, too. To me, that’s really been the key and how we started clicking.”
Jones said having the lead helped.
“We could relax a little, but never a lot against Clinton,” he said.
Good luck, no luck
with open “draws”
Since both schools had played three games last week, a third encounter for the top seed in the 2A playoffs was out of the question.
Instead, a coin flip gave the Panthers the top seed in the 16-team field, which is one less round than normal.
Names of the 10 conference champs were then thrown into a hat and drawn out by the NCHSAA.
Only eight schools would have a home match.
ED was the 10th straw to emerge, and the Panthers traveled to face No. 7 Wheatmore on Monday of this week, after the deadline of this newspaper.
Wheatmore (10-0, 9-0) captured the PAC 7 2A Conference crown and have outscored the opposition 87-4 this season. They are paced by Summer Bowman’s 32 scores and Ellie Garris’ 26 cage ringers.
No. 11 Clinton (11-2, 11-1) traveled to No. 6 Washington.
No. 16 Richlands trekked to No. 1 Roanoake Rapids.
Clinching it
Yet the Panthers were not co-champs until knocking off Spring Creek 4-0 later in the week.
Brown chucked in a pair of goals, senior Angela Sarmiento added a score and Taylor Thigpen added a gaol and two assists.
“We had a little bit of a letdown and probably didn’t play our best game, but our girls played their hearts out against Clinton and that made this hard,” Jones said. “We’ve had a really nice season and are hot at the right time.”
But a reduced field means
better teams from the get-go and no teams that “slipped in.”
“We’re playing good soccer, like we’ve played pretty consistently this season, and especially of late,” Jones said. “It’s hard to make anything from the seeding (process) other than to say if you are going to win, you’ll have to do it on the road at some point.
“The Croatan boys were the second seed this year and played every game on the road to win it all. So it can be done.”
Getting it done has been a Panther specialty.
Brown paces the scoring with 16 goals and nine assists.
Alejandra Sarmiento and Lanie Thipgen each have 11 scores, while Taylor Thipgen has connected for seven goals and dished out nine assists.
