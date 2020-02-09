The Pitt Community College baseball team completed a season-opening series sweep of visiting USC Sumter on Sunday in a 4-2 victory.
That win came on the heels of 4-3 and 9-4 wins in a Saturday doubleheader, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 mark heading into Wednesday’s game at Louisburg.
Pitt County product Hunter Christopher doubled and drove in a run, as did Jensen Lapoint, and Will Gamble plated another run on a sacrifice fly. PCC scored three times in the third to take a stranglehold on the game.
Matt Little tossed five innings to earn the pitching win.
In Saturday’s opener, Pitt scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to overturn a Sumter lead in a walk-off win.
Joe Milwee hit a home run and drove in three as part of his 2-for-4 day, and Christopher again doubled home a run.
In the second game, PCC scored six times in the fourth inning to overturn a 4-1 deficit. Christopher was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Cam Jackson doubled a drove in a pair.
Noah Jones and Josh Harlow earned the Saturday pitching wins.
PCC hoops splits
The PCC men’s basketball team won a cliffhanger at home on Saturday, 71-70 over Fayetteville Tech, but the Bulldogs settled for a weekend split thanks to a 75-65 loss at Bryant & Stratton on Sunday.
Further details were not available.
PCC (15-9, 11-6) is back in action on Thursday at home against Wake Tech.
Pirate track travels
More personal bests were clocked by ECU track this weekend, with the squad split for both the Doc Hale Elite Meet in Blacksburg, Va., and the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem.
At the Doc Hale Elite meet, freshman Melicia Mouzzon posted the eighth-fastest 200-meter time in school history, crossing the finish line in 24.51 to take eighth place. Senior D’Nia Freeman moved up to No. 4 in program history in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.43 that netted her a third-place finish while classmate Alyssa Sandy posted the eighth-quickest time in school history in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.64 to claim fifth place.
In the field events, junior Mackenzie Whitaker matched her personal collegiate-best mark of 5.98 meters in the long jump to finish second, while classmate Brooke Stith was the better of two athletes in the triple jump, recording a total of 12.30 meters.
On the men’s side, freshman Royal Burris finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.80. Fellow rookie Asa Simmons was also second in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the line in a time of 8.43. American Athletic Conference leader and senior Ryan Davis won the weight throw with a total of 21.25 meters.
At the Camel City Invitational, sophomore Lindsay Yentz fared well in the 3,000-meter run, notching the seventh-fastest time in school history at 9:58.84.
East Carolina returns to action Feb. 14-15 at the Liberty Invitational in Lynchburg, Va.
Pirate tennis sweeps
In the final match of a three-match road trip, the ECU men’s tennis team finished with a 7-0 sweep of the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday afternoon.
ECU (6-1) got off to a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles point. Diogo Marques and Federico Masetti dropped just one game against Ammar Fekry and Aidar Aidossov, winning 6-1 on court three. The other two matches were closer, with both tied at 5-5. Simon Labbe and Agustin Tamagnone broke that 5-5 tie against Adullah Fouad and George Svensson and pulled out a 7-5 victory on court one.
The singles matches were dominated by ECU. The Pirates did not drop a single set across the six courts, with Tamagnone, Labbe, Marques, Javier Renones , Wisse Jonker and Federico Masetti all netting wins.
On Saturday, ECU got its first road win of the season by dominating Hofstra 4-0, including singles wins for Marques, Renones, Labbe, Tamagnone, Jonker and Masetti.
ECU will return home for a match against Hampton on Friday.
Women’s tennis wins
Two weeks after its last match came down to a tiebreaker in the final singles match, the ECU women’s tennis team had another thriller come down to the wire, beating UNC Greensboro 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.
ECU (2-2) swept all three doubles matches. Minette Van Vreden and Hanna Axelsson got the first win for ECU, followed by Nastja Rettich-Michelle Ncube and Lisa Hofbauer-Sibel Tanik.
ECU’s momentum continued in the singles play when Van Vreden crusied to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cross on court six.
Ncube held ECU’s fate on her racquet in a third-set tiebreaker in singles, and she came through with the winning point in a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 thriller.
ECU will be back on the courts next weekend for a pair of matches, beginning with Campbell on Friday.
Softball tops Camels
Freshman pitcher Logyn Estes picked up her first college win and added a home run as East Carolina defeated Campbell 4-1 Sunday afternoon to close out the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at Coastal Carolina.
The Pirates (2-3) got 5.1 scoreless innings from Estes, who allowed three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Junior RHP Whitney Sanford was credited with her first save of the season.
Estes collected a team-best two hits, including her first career home run in the bottom of the second.
ECU opens up a 10-game homestand Friday when it hosts Hampton as part of the Pirate Clash. DePaul and George Washington will also take part in the tournament.
Lacrosse gets first
A stout defensive effort helped the ECU lacrosse team get its first win of the season, beating Presbyterian 19-9 on Sunday.
ECU (1-1) took a commanding 9-0 lead. Megan Tryniski got the first two goals of the game. Nicole LeGar and Elizabeth Wilson also had a pair of goals during the run while Camryn Pennypacker, Aly Staton and Jacqui Cumings each added a goal.
Wilson and LeGar both completed hat tricks, the first of Wilson’s career and the seventh for LeGar. At the halftime break, ECU led 11-3.
Brittany Borchers and Emma Bowman added their first goals of the day while Tryniski got her third goal to make it a trio of Pirates with a hat trick.
The Pirates host Wofford on Saturday at noon.