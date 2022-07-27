PCC and Aces for Autism are teaming up again this fall to provide training to individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Starting Aug. 18, the college will offer “EDU 149: Autism Technical Concepts,” a three-credit course on applied behavior analysis used to minimize certain behaviors in people with ASD and teach them new skills.

