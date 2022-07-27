...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
PCC and Aces for Autism are teaming up again this fall to provide training to individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Starting Aug. 18, the college will offer “EDU 149: Autism Technical Concepts,” a three-credit course on applied behavior analysis used to minimize certain behaviors in people with ASD and teach them new skills.
Students who take the course will complete weekly practical requirements at Greenville’s Aces for Autism Center, a nonprofit established in 2014 to serve eastern North Carolinians impacted by autism.
Melissa Rees of PCC’s Education and Child Development Department said students who complete EDU 149 may sit for the Registered Behavior Technician exam, a nationally-recognized paraprofessional certification in behavior analysis.
She says there are many job openings in North Carolina and nationwide for individuals with associate degrees in Education and Child Development and/or RBT certificates.
In addition to being an elective for PCC students pursuing education and child development degrees, Rees says “Autism Technical Concepts” is part of a 16-credit autism certificate the college offers. She noted the class may also be taken as a special credit, “stand alone” course.
For more information or to sign up for “Autism Technical Concepts,” prospective students may call Rees at 493-7276 or email mdrees975@my.pittcc.edu.