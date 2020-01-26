WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation is encouraging prospective fall students, including high school seniors and current PCC students, to apply for scholarships, starting next month.
On Thursday, PCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Marianne Cox announced that the foundation would be accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year between Feb. 1 and April 1. She encouraged everyone planning to enroll in PCC courses during the 2020 fall semester to visit the PCC website (www.pittcc.edu) and search “scholarships” for details on each scholarship offered and an online application.
“The PCC Foundation is committed to removing barriers that make it difficult for students to earn credentials they can use to secure gainful employment,” Cox said. “By reducing the financial burden students often encounter in their pursuit of a college education, scholarships play a key role in fostering student success.”
PCC Scholarship Coordinator Kim Simpkins said the online application system utilized by the foundation has been in place for several years and has significantly improved the efficiency of the selection process. Based on information applicants provide, she said the software can match them with scholarships for which they are qualified, since many of the awards have specific eligibility guidelines.
Before newcomers can apply for PCC Foundation scholarships, Simpkins said they must complete and submit a PCC admissions application. She explained that acceptance letters from the college include important login credentials needed to access and complete the online scholarship application form.
Simpkins also pointed out that all scholarship applicants must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, since it is a requirement for many of the awards the PCC Foundation offers.
Once the application deadline has passed, Simpkins says the PCC Foundation Scholarship Committee will work with PCC Institutional Advancement staff to administer and award most of the available scholarships using the online system. Government-funded awards and several specific scholarships, such as the N.C. Education Lottery and Golden LEAF scholarships, will continue to be awarded by PCC’s Financial Aid Department.
During the current academic year, the PCC Foundation has awarded nearly $300,000 in scholarships in recognition of academic achievement and to provide assistance to students in financial need. Revenue for the awards is generated through a variety of fundraising events and philanthropic donors wanting to invest in the educational opportunities of local students.
PCC hosts workshop for child care providers
PCC hosted a workshop for local child care providers this month as part of a training series developed to increase appropriate literacy activities and opportunities for young children.
The program, which took place on Jan. 16, is part of the Early Literacy Academy, which consists of six monthly workshops created by a committee comprised of representatives from the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, READ ENC, the East Carolina University Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and PCC’s Early Childhood Education Department.
Melissa Rees, who chairs the Early Childhood Education Department at PCC, said the child care providers selected for the academy agreed to attend each workshop and participate in a study of the literacy components of their classrooms before the program began in October and again once it finishes in March.
“These workshops are part of a greater effort to ensure all children have access to books and proper readiness skills when they begin kindergarten,” Rees said. “To see the way our community has pulled together to support the various initiatives of READ ENC has been moving, and I’ve enjoyed being part of it. I know these efforts will make a notable impact on the children of Pitt County.”
The academy, Rees said, is funded by a grant through ECU’s Office of Equity and Diversity as well as contributions from the planning team and community. She added that several local restaurants, including The Scullery, Villa Verde, Great Harvest and Chico’s, are providing dinner at the workshops.
PCC seeking student ambassador applicants for 2020-21
Though the deadline is fast-approaching, there’s still time for students to apply for participation in the PCC Student Ambassadors program during the 2020-21 academic year.
According to PCC Annual Fund/Alumni Director John Bacon, the college will continue to accept student ambassador applications for the upcoming academic year through Jan. 31.
Bacon, who serves as an ambassadors advisor, says the college is seeking highly-motivated students with excellent communication skills, along with community and/or leadership experience. He said applicants must also have at least a 3.2 unweighted GPA in high school (if they have not yet graduated) or college in order to be considered for the highly-competitive program.
The 10-12 students who are selected to become ambassadors will receive scholarships that fully cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees. In return, they conduct campus tours, recruit, and assist with PCC Foundation events, graduation and other college activities. They also must participate in leadership training, maintain full-time enrollment status, perform weekly service hours and keep a 3.2 GPA or better.
Applications are available for download on the “Student Ambassador Leadership Program” page of the PCC Foundation website (www.pittccfoundation.com).