WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation kicked off its 2022-23 Annual Fund Drive Thursday with a message encouraging faculty and staff to invest in PCC students.
Organizers of the drive, which takes place each year after fall classes begin, are hoping to exceed the $82,172 employees contributed to the PCC Foundation during last year’s event. PCC Development Officer John Bacon says the goal is to raise $100,000, with at least 75 percent employee participation.
“During Convocation, PCC President Lawrence Rouse reminded faculty and staff that students are, and will always be, the college’s priority,” Bacon said. “The Annual Fund Drive is an ideal opportunity for employees to invest in students and demonstrate to them and our community our dedication to helping people improve their life’s circumstances through education.”
PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray is co-chairing this year’s fundraiser, which runs through Oct. 5. With more than 65 percent of PCC students receiving at least some form of financial assistance in any given semester, she says the need is great and she’s more than happy to spread that message and show donors how their contributions make a difference.
“The foundation’s Annual Fund campaign is something I’m really passionate about, because I get to see how the money we pledge goes right back to the students,” Bray said. “Time and time again, I work with the foundation to help a student who needs just one book, a laptop, tuition or whatever for their classes and we are able to assist them, so they can focus on coursework rather than finances.”
Jeff Ramey, a PCC Health and Physical Education instructor, is also co-chairing the fundraiser and says it’s a chance for him to let his co-workers know about a “great opportunity” to help students and their families experience success for generations to come. After earning his GED from a community college and serving with the U.S. Navy, Ramey attended Central Piedmont Community College for an associate degree before transferring to East Carolina University for a bachelor’s.
“My story is just one of the thousands and thousands of stories colleges like PCC can tell due to their efforts to educate and empower people for success,” he said. “The GED I earned through a community college enabled me to serve in the military. And the associate degree I earned later on allowed me to complete the education I needed to land my dream job and be part of team and family at Pitt Community College, where I have had the great honor to serve for more than 22 years.”
Started in 1973 to receive gifts and secure external resources for the college, the PCC Foundation uses the revenue it generates to provide funding for scholarships, educational activities and educational materials that assist students and/or enhance PCC services. During the 2020-21 academic year, the organization provided more than $590,000 to PCC and its students, including nearly $270,000 in scholarships and mini grants.
PCC schedules networking event for prospective real estate professionals
PCC has scheduled an opportunity for people interested in real estate careers to learn more about it from professionals in the field.
The event, which is free and open to members of the community, will include a presentation on a topic of interest for new real estate brokers and opportunities for career exploration and networking. It will take place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s a chance for all parties interested in real estate to network and create those all-important relationships that lead to success,” said PCC Workforce Licensure Coordinator Wendy Dunbar. “Those who attend will receive valuable information on PCC’s real estate workforce development program, real estate licensing requirements and career options within the industry.”
Dunbar said she is hoping real estate professionals from area brokerage firms and property management companies will attend and noted there are various sponsorship/vendor opportunities still available. She said they range from $100-tables to $1,000-presenting sponsorships.
Vendors may register to participate in the event by contacting Dunbar at (252) 493-7528 or wwdunbar973@my.pittcc.edu.
Better skills, better jobs career fair set for Sept. 29
For the second straight year, PCC is helping organize the “Better Skills, Better Jobs” career fair to give adult jobseekers and Pitt County high school students a chance to explore employment opportunities.
This year’s fair will take place Sept. 29 at the Greenville Convention Center and feature representatives from area business and industry speaking with attendees about the jobs they offer. Information on community resources to help people prepare for those careers will also be available.
Dr. Johnny Smith, PCC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement, said last year’s fair gave more than 600 jobseekers a chance to meet face-to-face with nearly 100 employers about careers. He said that success is what led PCC to team up again as an event sponsor with the John M. Belk Endowment, East Carolina University’s (ECU) Office of Continuing and Professional Education, Greenville ENC Alliance, Pitt County Economic Development, IBX Media and Koinonia Community Solutions.
This year’s fair will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The period from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. is reserved for Pitt County high school students. Along with job information, they’ll learn about working toward a college degree while they are still in high school through programs like Career & College Promise and the PCC-Pitt County Schools (PCS) Technical Academy.
The period between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be open to adult jobseekers. Event organizers are hoping to have a combined 120 area employers and community partners, including PCS, Greenville Utilities, Tradesformers, N.C. Coastal Society for Human Resource Management, NCWorks and ECU Health, available to speak with them about job openings and services.
More fair details are available at https://pittcc.edu/better-skills-better-jobs.