During Thursday’s kickoff event for the PCC Foundation’s 2022-23 Annual Fund Drive, Pitt employees John Bacon, Jeff Ramey and Lee Bray (left to right) join President Lawrence Rouse in showing they are committed to investing in PCC students through the fundraiser.

 Pcc News Service

WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation kicked off its 2022-23 Annual Fund Drive Thursday with a message encouraging faculty and staff to invest in PCC students.

Organizers of the drive, which takes place each year after fall classes begin, are hoping to exceed the $82,172 employees contributed to the PCC Foundation during last year’s event. PCC Development Officer John Bacon says the goal is to raise $100,000, with at least 75 percent employee participation.

