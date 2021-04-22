What started out as a promising 2020 season for the Pitt Community College softball team ended in disappointment, as the 10-1 Bulldogs were forced to cancel the rest of the season after COVID-19 began spreading rapidly across the country.
As restrictions were lifted by the National Junior College Athletic Association, the Bulldogs returned to the field this spring and wasted no time in regaining momentum, racking up a 25-3 overall record thus far and currently holding first place in the Region 10 Division II East standings ahead of a weekend series with second-place Louisburg College.
The Bulldogs ranked 18th in the latest national NJCAA DII softball rankings released this week, while Louisburg ranked fourth with a 29-6 overall record.
While the entire roster is classified as freshmen, the Bulldogs had many returning players from the 10-1 team last season, and head coach Cassie Harrell said that helped PCC start the season with positive momentum.
“I think that those 11 games we played last year set us up for success this year,” Harrell said. “They know how the Pitt tradition works and how the conference works, and it gave us a clear view of how we needed to handle the season. They came out and acted like they never skipped a beat.”
With many of her teammates being from Pitt County, true freshman pitcher Abby Foster said she knew this team would be a close-knit group.
“I knew about the majority of these girls here. So I knew I was going to have a good bond with them and it would be easy to be a family,” Foster said. “From day one, we all clicked and everyone came together. I’m not scared to go up to any of the girls and talk about anything.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs have torched opponents with a .410 team average with a .681 slugging percentage and also lead the conference with a .477 on-base percentage. Ten Bulldogs are hitting over .300 with seven of those players hitting better than .400.
The success has largely come from a disciplined approach at the plate, Harrell said. She also values on-base percentage, knowing more runners means more opportunities to drive in runs.
“We are staying patient and having good at-bats,” she said. “When you jump on your pitch, your pitch usually leads to line drives. It’s trusting what we do in practice and what we do in the cage and bringing it out here and being able to execute.”
Freshman shortstop Summer Campbell is blistering the ball with a .522 average, third best in the conference. Campbell also leads the conference with 47 RBIs and is fourth with 10 home runs on the season.
“She has been able to drive in a lot of runs and is leading the team in RBI and homeruns,” Harrell said. “We focus on line drives, and Summer is seeing the ball very well and her on-base percentage is very high.”
Meanwhile, Abbi Pippen is hitting .505 with 14 stolen bases and 39 runs scored.
On the mound, the Bulldogs have been just as solid, allowing opponents to hit for just .258 against them and recording a 2.32 team ERA through 28 games. Foster, a former Farmville Central standout, has started 10 games and thrown 56.1 innings, recording 36 strikeouts with a 2.36 ERA in those outings.
“As a true freshman, I knew I had to do a job and earn respect that way,” Foster said. “I did not expect my first season to go like this and I’m so excited to know it’s going to happen this year. With this start, I just want to keep on getting better and better each season.”
Alyssa Byrum has been impressive as well, striking out 34 batters with just 14 walks. Solid defense behind the PCC pitchers has helped too, as the Bulldogs have committed the fourth fewest errors in Region 10.
One of the more impressive performances of the season came on April 2 in South Carolina, where the Bulldogs pulled out a 12-11, nine-inning victory against Florence-Darlington.
“I really got to see how good our team really was on (that trip),” Harrell said. “We went from having three or four hits in the first few innings and all of a sudden, our kids flipped the switch on and never lost track of the goal. That showed me this group of girls has the heart, which is going to take us far this weekend and into the postseason.”
As the Region 10 tournament approaches, Harrell said the key to a long postseason run will be the strength of the offense.
“Hitting has been our key to success so far. As long as we can average 12-16 hits a game, we can be successful,” Harrell said. “In the three games we’ve lost this season, we did not come close to our goal. I think that reflects what will make us successful and what could cost us a game.”
PCC opens the weekend road trip with a doubleheader against Louisburg College today, a series that will likely play a major role in deciding a Region 10 champion, before traveling to Fayetteville Tech on Saturday.
The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season on April 30 with a home doubleheader against Louisburg.
“Going against Louisburg, it will be a hitting duel. It’s going to come down to who makes the least physical errors and who hits,” Harrell said. “I’m very excited to see what the kids are going to do. We’ve prepared all week and done all the little things. I think that will be a huge key factor, who can stay mentally engaged and do the little things right.”