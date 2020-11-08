WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse, a Voorhees College graduate, will be inducted into his alma mater’s Hall of Fame this month for outstanding contributions and service to the community.
A South Carolina native, Rouse joins Willie Abney, Zelma Coleman, Anson Garlington and Sandra Thompson-Smith as members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The group will be honored during Vorhees College’s 18th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 13.
The ceremony, which is part of Voorhees’ weeklong homecoming celebration, will take place virtually due to COVID-19 health safety protocols. It will be streamed live on Voorhees College’s Facebook and YouTube social media sites, starting at 6 p.m.
“I have many fond memories as an undergraduate at Voorhees College, and looking back upon that time in my life, I realize the positive impact my alma mater had on me,” said Rouse, who will also serve as grand marshal of Vooorhees College’s virtual homecoming parade. “I am fortunate to have attended an institution that cared about students and helped them develop to their fullest potential.
“I am humbled to be selected as a member of the 2020 Voorhees College Hall of Fame class and to serve as the homecoming parade’s grand marshal.”
Rouse, who is only the fifth president in PCC’s nearly 60-year history, was hired following a nationwide search to replace former President G. Dennis Massey after he retired in 2018. He joined Pitt—currently North Carolina’s sixth-largest community college in terms of student credit hours—from James Sprunt Community College, where he served as president and CEO for 13 years and was named the N.C. Community College System’s “President of the Year” in 2016.
In addition to his PCC responsibilities, Rouse is a member and former president of the N.C. Association of Community College Presidents. He is also a member of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Greenville ENC Alliance, and serves as the 20th regional director of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.’s, Southeastern Region.
PCC Trustees Chairman Gary Evans congratulated Rouse on his Hall of Fame achievement and said it was well-deserved. Evans was a member of the presidential search committee that proposed Rouse’s hire at PCC and says the college was “very fortunate” to find him, just 53 miles away in Kenansville.
“Dr. Rouse’s knowledge and experience within the N.C. Community College System has been outstanding for PCC,” Evans said. “When he arrived, he hit the ground running and made sure the college didn’t miss a beat in terms of fulfilling its mission. His passion for student and employee success is one his strongest assets, and it’s been an honor for me to serve alongside him.”
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Voorhees in 1978, Rouse earned a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina in 1992. He completed a doctoral degree in adult and community college education in 1998 at N.C. State University, where he was one of four South Carolinians selected to receive a prestigious Kellogg ACCLAIM Fellowship. His academic achievements also include a National Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness Fellowship as a graduate student.
In all, Rouse has spent nearly 40 years as a community college administrator. His career includes work as Dean of Students at nearby Johnston Community College and Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management/Dean of Students at South Carolina’s Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC). He also served as Director of Cooperative Education and Placement Services at CCTC and as an admissions specialist.
Rouse and his wife, Janie, have three adult children: Retrick, Lee and Whitney.
Founded in Denmark, S.C., in 1897, Voorhees College is a private coeducational institution affiliated with the Episcopal Church and the United Negro College Fund.
Virtual holiday show concludes today
The PCC Foundation will wrap up its first-ever virtual Down East Holiday Show fundraiser late Sunday evening.
The show, which began Friday, features more than 70 vendors selling a variety of services and unique gift items, including holiday decorations and foods. It’s taking place online due to state social distancing regulations and health safety concerns associated with COVID-19.
In addition to items for sale, the virtual show features vendor demonstrations, holiday music from PCC faculty, and Santa Claus reading stories for kids to enjoy.
“We’re certainly disappointed we couldn’t hold this year’s event in-person and know it’s not the same as being at the Greenville Convention Center,” PCC Events Coordinator Erin Greenleaf said. “We just didn’t have it in us to cancel the show completely, so we changed gears and went virtual. We did it for our vendors who have lost so much since February. We did it for our loyal shoppers who look forward to this annual event. And most importantly, we did it for PCC student scholarships.”
Registration to participate in the show costs $10, with proceeds going toward scholarships and educational activities. Once registered, shoppers will receive an access code and be in the running to win a Kate Spade purse from Bob 93.3.
Shoppers will enter the show through an app they download to their smartphone or computer. Vendors can be found by name, product category and on an interactive map.
Though there is no uniform process for vendors to ship items they’ve sold, the PCC Foundation has designated Nov. 14 as an opportunity for shoppers to pick up purchases on the PCC campus. Many businesses may opt to ship items sold directly to customers at no additional cost, while others will offer drop-off options and porch pickup opportunities at their storefront locations.
To register for the Holiday Show, visit www.downeastholidayshow.com.