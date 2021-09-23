WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College is teaming with the John M. Belk Endowment, Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development to hold the “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair next month.
The event, scheduled for Oct. 26 at the Greenville Convention Center, will give adult jobseekers and Pitt County high school students a chance to discuss employment opportunities with area business and industry representatives. Information on community resources that can help people prepare for those careers will also be available.
“Pitt Community College is committed to preparing high school students for rewarding careers and helping adult learners skill up, retool and retrain — either to advance in their current careers or to change careers entirely,” said PCC President Lawrence Rouse. “We’re hoping the fair will help build awareness of careers and educational opportunities in our community and foster engagement between employers and the individuals who can fill their need for skilled laborers after they’ve completed a credential.”
Those planning to attend the fair are encouraged to register at pittcc.edu/better-skills-better-jobs-2021. They are also asked to bring copies of their resume, since employers may be conducting on-site interviews during the event, which will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including required facial masks for all participants.
Dr. Johnny Smith, PCC vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement, said event organizers expect 75 businesses and industries will take part in the fair. He said PCC would have employees from various programs and services on hand as would a number of community partners, including Pitt County Schools (PCS), East Carolina University (ECU), Greenville Utilities, NCWorks, Tradesformers, Vidant Health and the N.C. Coastal Society for Human Resource Management.
The morning of the fair will be reserved for high school students. Along with job information, there will be details on how they can begin working toward a college degree while they are still in high school, through programs, such as Career & College Promise and the PCC-PCS Technical Academy.
Following the morning segment will be a luncheon for vendors that features remarks from Rouse, John M. Belk Endowment President MC Belk Pilon, PCS Superintendent Ethan Lenker, Vidant Health CEO Michael Waldrum, ECU Vice Chancellor Michael Van Scott, myFutureNC President/CEO Cecilia Holden, andDr. Audrey Jaeger, executive director of the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research. After that, doors will open to adult jobseekers from 2p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are excited to partner on this first-of-its-kind career pathways event,” said David Horn, Greenville ENC Alliance Director of Investor and Community Relations. “All three of our public education institutions are coming together with top employers from the area to help jobseekers discover great career opportunities available locally and get information on the education and certifications necessary to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities.”
Kelly Andrews, Executive Director of Pitt County Economic Development, says the fair demonstrates local leaders “recognize the importance of both developing a skilled workforce and connecting that workforce to career opportunities” in Pitt County.
“That connection can be made at the ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ job fair, which will provide a forum to connect the current and emerging workforce with available education and training assets, as well as local employers ready to hire,” Andrews said.
As a leader in workforce development in eastern North Carolina, PCC offers degrees, diplomas and certificates in more than 60 job-ready programs to help individuals advance professionally. Rouse noted that many those programs, including business, computers, biotechnology and health sciences, provide skills sought by the region’s top employers.
Honor society to hold yard sale
PCC’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual fall yard sale on campus Oct. 30.
Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Setup begins at 6 a.m., and spaces must be cleaned up by noon.
The community is invited to participate in the sale by reserving parking spaces. The cost is $12 per space, payable by cash or check, if paid by Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. After that, spaces are $15 each and may be purchased “at the door” the morning of the event. Those who pay in advance are asked to bring their receipts to the sale.
Items prohibited on the PCC campus, including weapons, drugs, tobacco and alcohol, may not be sold during the event. Also, food and beverage sales are not allowed, except by PTK members. Sellers must provide their own tables and are permitted to park their vehicles in a separate parking space at no additional charge.
As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, event organizers will ensure there is sufficient space between sellers. Wearing facial masks is encouraged.
Chartered at PCC in March 2005, PTK recognizes students who have excelled in the classroom. To be eligible for Beta Nu Upsilon membership, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework and earn a 3.75 GPA or higher. They must maintain a high academic standing (3.5 GPA or above) throughout their PCC enrollment.
For more details on next month’s yard sale, contact PCC instructor Joy Hall, who serves as PTK adviser, at jmoseshall@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7558.