TEACHEY – Things didn’t turn out as planned for Xzavier Pearsall last fall, yet in many ways they turned out excellently for the quiet leader of the Wallace-Rose Hill 2A East runnerup football team.
Last Thursday he signed a letter-of-intent to play at Mars Hill, a Division 2 school 15 miles north of Asheville.
The Lions, who won the Mountain Division of the South Atlantic Conference before losing to Newberry 27-24 in the SAC Championship game, are getting a bonafide winner in Pearsall, who excelled in the classroom, gridiron and basketball court.
Pearsall hurt his back in the Bulldogs’ second game of the season and in baseball, but was also a coaches, administrator and student favorite on campus.
“Everybody knows about the stats, said WRH head coach Kevin Motsinger, who used Pearsall as a running and passing quarterback, punter and as a safety or shutdown defensive back. “But everyone here knows what a great person he is. He is loved by so many.”
Yet a back injury against Pender on Sept. 9 forced Pearsall to the sideline for four games, games against foes – Southwest Onslow (2-8), South Lenoir (2-8), North Lenoir (1-9) and Kinston (6-5) — where he would have padded his statistics.
But Pearsall wasn’t concerned with stats, he just wanted to be on the field and leading the Bulldogs.
When he returned he was a difference-maker. WRH wouldn’t have beaten James Kenan without his running or game-ending end zone interception, nor recovered from a 19-6 deficit to beat Elizabeth City Northeastern 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. Pearsall carried the load late and scored the clinching touchdown in the final minute.
The Bulldogs went 12-2 and advanced to the East Region final before falling 28-26 to eventual 2A state champ East Duplin.
His return spurred wins over Nash Central and No. 1 seed Princeton in the third and fourth rounds.
“If he doesn’t get hurt he would have been (Duplin’s Elite) Mr. Football,” Motsinger said. “I’ll go to my grave believing that. He didn’t get it done like he or we would have liked, but God had another plan.”
Opposing coaches were so concerned about stopping the mobile, fast, strong and elusive Pearsall that they game-planned for him first. JK’s Tim Grady did. So did ED’s Battle Holley.
Pearsall also caught the attention of coaches across the state as he was selected to play in the North Carolina Coaches East-West All-Star Game this July in Greensboro. Holley will be head coach of the East squad.
“So athletic and someone you have to account for,” Holley said before his Panthers faced WRH in the region final.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior ran for 1,054 yards, passed for 1,596 and accounted for 44 touchdowns during a three-year career in which he was a first-team Duplin’s Elite All-County player. He also won the Heart of a Champion Award last fall on the Elite team.
Offensive coordinator Adam Scronce said Pearsall was an invaluable player for the Bulldogs.
“We would have never gotten to the region final or the state finals the previous year without him,” said Adam Scronce, WRH offensive coordinator. “He puts a defense in conflict. He was a big part of what we did.”
Scronce said putting him at QB was a team decision.
“We could have put him at running back but having him at quarterback made us so much better,” Scronce said.
WRH went 13-3 in 2021 with Pearsall as its signal caller. He was a part of a record-setting offense that included Kanye Roberts (3,511 yards, 58 TDs) and Kaymond Farrior (1,054 yards, 16 TDs), who are playing football at Appalachian State and Fayettville State, respectively; and Robert Montgomery (1,723 yards, 17 TDs). Pearsall pulled the trigger for the offense that made it to the 2A final before falling to Shelby 55-34.
“There are many different types of leaders and he brought a special kind to us,” said WRH Principal Tim Jenkins about the quiet leader who set an example with his calm and cool approach to how he acted and reacted. “And that didn’t just start this year.”
Pearsall will play in the secondary at Mars Hill.
“I definitely have to gain some weight to play safety,” Pearsall said, “because they have to come up and make plays. I’ll probably start out as a DB.
“Going there came down to the coaches and how they showed love for me.”
Pearsall said both Motsinger and Scronce were instrumental in his development.
“Coach Mot always believed in me, helped me lead the team to where we were going,” he said. “Everything was hard with Coach Scronce, but he pushed me to my limit as a player.
“And my mom … she’s also been hard on me but she knew.”
Pearsall’s mother Sharon Lane had a vital impact on him and also many other WRH athletes according to Motsinger and Jenkins.
“In my 20 years I’ve probably seen her here more than anyone,” Jenkins said. “If I had the gas money she’s spent on getting players to sports I’d be alright.”
Lane spoke later in the press conference.
“I want to first thank Glenn (youth coach Mobley) for giving Xzavier his start,” Lane said. “That boy puts everything he has into anything he does.
“And I want to thank Coach Mot, and Josh (Love) and Jalen (James) and all his guys. He had a lot of people helping him get to where he is today.”
Motsinger said Pearsall will not have to pay for his education at Mars Hill, another victory with which Pearsall will walk away from WRH.
Yet an athlete and respectful young man like the June graduate may have given much more than he received.
“If you want to read a book about how it’s done read his,” Motsinger said. “He took care of his grades, always did extra in whatever he did.”
The X-man or Xzay was indeed an example at WRH.