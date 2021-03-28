Ayden Country Club will play host to the 13th Annual Community Foundation golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 16. Registration will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The format is a four-person captain’s choice and the entry fee is $280 per team or $70 for an individual, who will be assigned to a team.
Players will have to state their handicap in order for the field to be flighted. The entry fee includes trophies for the winners, carts, greens fees and hospitality on the course. Mulligans and red tees will be available for an additional fee.
In the event of rain, the field will tee off on Sept. 30.
Pitt County businesses wishing to sponsor the event, from $1,500 to $125, should contact Mitchell Oakley at moakley62@eembarqmail.com. Businesses wishing to donate items for goodie bags should call Tony Dail at 252-714-7185.
Early registration forms will also be available via that e-mail or by calling 252-714-8572. Please leave a message if no answer.
The foundation annually awards scholarships in honor of Stuart Tripp, Bob Murphrey and Tommy Bullock to seniors at Ayden-Grifton High School and letter jackets for qualified student-athletes at the school.
. . .
Evan Brown, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown of Greenville, was named the Patriot League Golfer of the Week recently. It marked the eighth time Brown has won the award, a league record.
Brown won the award by helping Loyola (Md.) University to a seven-stroke victory at the Donald Ross Collegiate Classic, held at Southern Pines’ Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club. He finished the tournament in a tie for fourth place with a three-under 216. He shot three-under in the final round of the event, recorded four birdies, 13 pars and one bogey.
Overall, Brown had 14 birdies and 29 pars during the three-round tournament.
Loyola trailed UNC Greensboro entering the final round but streaked to the victory.
Rough weather plagued the first round, but Brown was in the top 10 with a three-over 75. He shot one under in the second round before his final three-under final round.
Brook Valley
Two women from Brook Valley were winners in the Ladies Eastern League held at Wedgewood Golf Course recently.
Donna Taft captured second low gross in the championship flight. Pam Kachmer took second gross in the first flight.
Brook Valley held its first Men’s Golf Association meeting last Thursday. A field of 41 played a par-3 scramble on a modified course on the front nine.
First place went to the team of Todd Mitchum, Micah Ball, Roy Selby and Martin Anderson, finishing five under par.
Second were Greg Hardison, Matt Antos, Barry Kreiger and Don Morris at four under. Also at four under and finishing third on a scorecard playoff were Kirk Rogerson, Everett Kelly, Ryan Carpenter and Mark Sterling.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.