WARSAW—Quarterback Andrew Pender scored all of James Kenan’s points Friday night as the Tigers became East Central 2A Conference-playoff eligible with a gritty 30-20 victory over Goldsboro at Bill Taylor Field.
Pender continued his conference MVP-level season by running for four touchdowns, including a 45-yarder that broke the last tie, and adding three two-point conversion runs.
The junior rushed for 172 yards on 33 carries (5.2 average) and completed two of four passes for 39 yards—including a 26-yarder to Manny Bostic that set up Pender’s tie-breaking sprint.
“Andrew had another great night,” said coach Ken Avent Jr. “He made a bunch of plays, and the line blocked great. He’s a guy that if you give him an inch, he’ll take a mile.
“Really, I thought we played our best overall game. Defensively it was probably our best against the run, and on offense we didn’t make many mistakes, and kept their offense off the field.”
The Tigers ran 78 plays to Goldsboro’s mere 29.
JK playoff-eligible
With this spring-season-only setup of a pair of three-team divisions in the six-team East Central 2A Conference, each of the division teams has to beat at least one of the other two foes for a shot at a playoff spot.
James Kenan is in the division with Goldsboro and Wallace-Rose Hill, and had lost to WRH the week before 38-13.
So the victory over Goldsboro makes the Tigers eligible for the ECC semis.
That’s not guaranteed, since Kenan is only assured of that semifinal spot if favored WRH beats Goldsboro Friday in the Dog Pound.
That would make the Bulldogs 2-0, the Tigers 1-1 and the Cougars 0-2.
If Goldsboro upsets WRH, each of the three would be 1-1.
In that case, an conference representative would flip a coin or draw names to determine the two conference semifinalists.
The other three-team division—East Duplin, Clinton and Midway—would follow the same guidelines.
The next Friday, April 2, the No. 1 team from each division would meet the No. 2 team from the other in the ECC semifinals.
Those two winners would be assured of bids to the state playoffs.
Then they would play each other the next week for the ECC championship—and a preferred seeding in the NCHSAA playoffs.
(For more ECC playoff info, see Picks of the Times on B1.)
JK never trailed
The Tigers never trailed Goldsboro, but the Cougars fought back twice to tie—6-6 in the first quarter and 14-14 in the third after Kenan held a 14-6 halftime lead.
JK almost made it a two-touchdown lead just before halftime, driving 65 yards to a first down at the five-yard line—but time ran out on a sack of Pender.
That appeared to be a grave miscue when the Cougars’ Jafir Fowler returned the second-half kickoff to the JK 29-yard line, setting up the 14-14 tie.
From the 29, Jamin Jacobs hit Damon Brown to the left at the 22, and he beat pursuit to the pylon for a touchdown. Then Jacobs fired a two-point pass to tight end Noah Hancock, who made the catch falling on his back.
James Kenan snatched back the lead 22-14 with a quick 82-yard drive in seven plays, including two big ones.
On the first, running back M. Bostic caught a 26-yard bullet from Pender straight down the middle, stretching to his limit to make the catch at the Goldsboro 45-yard line.
Next, Pender took the snap in the shotgun formation and hit off right tackle. He got lead blocks from fullback Eli Bostic and pulling guard D’Vante King, and cut left through the second level behind another from tackle Logan Cavenaugh. On his own, he escaped two hits in the secondary—and sped down the left sideline to break the tie.
On the conversion, the quarterback ran through the wide-open left side to make it 22-14 in the middle of the third quarter, bringing on the gritty finish.
Two Goldsboro possessions later, Jamin opened up the passing lanes, hitting five of his eight completions for 78 yards, ending with a 16-yarder to Savion Edwards.
But after a two-point conversion run made it to the end zone—then was nullified on a holding penalty—JK’s Zion Farland batted down a pass in the end zone, protecting the 22-20 lead.
James Kenan quickly put the game out of reach on Pender’s legs, after M. Bostic returned the sky kickoff 20 yards to midfield.
Pender ran six times, including one for 19 yards, and scored on a 15-yarder, plus the extra points to set the final score at 30-20.
On defense, Avent gave shout-outs to sophomores Mason Brown and Desmond Player at linebacker and Marcus Baysden in the line, plus junior lineman Robert Johnson. Also, soph lineman Aiden Valencia played every down on offense and defense.
JK’s tackle numbers were down due to the foe’s mere 29 snaps, but junior LB Daniel Forsythe led with six stops, four solos.
Player, Valencia and Dudley each had a tackle for loss.
Parting shot
The fall season brings conference realignment, and Goldsboro is not returning to the ECC. So this game ends a brace of four hotly contested clashes that were split in alternating seasons—with each team scoring at least three TDs in each.
The Cougars won 31-23 in 2017 before the Tigers prevailed 29-24 in 2018. It swung back to Goldsboro 28-20 in 2019 before JK’s 30-20 win in this one.
The only other time the teams had met was in the second round of the 2010 1AA state playoffs, when favored Goldsboro claimed a 41-13 victory at home.
Tiger tales
• JK won total offense 358-129 and rushing 289-22; Goldsboro took passing 137-39.
• Kenan ran about 40 percent of its plays from the shotgun formation, and Avent said he’ll add more as players become more accustomed to it. But the double-tight-end, ball-control inside game has been the staple throughout his career.
• The Cougars’ Jamin finished 8 of 14 passing for 137 yards and two TDs.
• JK’s Manny Bostic backed Pender with 77 yards rushing on 23 carries (3.4) and J’vion Dudley added 40 on 10 (4.0).
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.