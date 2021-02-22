Beamon named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year
Reggie Beamon, store manager of the Food Lion located at 851 Washington Square Mall, Washington, N.C., was named Food Lion’s 2020 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year.
Beamon was selected from a group of more than 1,000 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.
Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities they serve, successfully lead the business and support and inspire others. In recognition of Beamon receiving this honor, Food Lion is donating 20,000 meals to Deeper Life Ministries in Washington, N.C., through the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.
“I made a commitment a long time ago that no matter what role I have, customers would get the very best I have to offer,” Beamon said. “I couldn’t have received this honor without wonderful people supporting me, and I can’t thank them enough.”
“We’re in unprecedented times, and our store managers know their neighbors in the towns and cities they serve are counting on them more than ever,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Our store managers are committed to their customers, associates and communities. They work tirelessly to lead their associates with care and compassion and ensure our customers have everything they need to nourish their families and set them up for success in life. I am extremely proud to recognize this group of leaders and thank them for everything they do every day.”
Beamon began his grocery career more than 25 years ago as a bagger, working his way up through multiple positions in the store. In addition to delivering a consistently clean, fresh, in-stock, and well-run grocery store every day, Beamon is committed to serving his Washington neighbors outside of the store as well.
During last year’s unprecedented time, he partnered with Eagle’s Wings, a local feeding agency, to feed more neighbors in need.
Engrassia achieves membership in NAMSMAP
Anthony J. Engrassia of Rocky Mount has completed the educational requirements of the National Association of Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Producers, Inc., a national trade association, and as such was accorded full membership in NAMSMAP.
Full membership is achieved by completing, and passing, two concentrated courses on Medicare, and the differences in Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage products. High ethical standards regarding consumer information in these two important areas is the objective of the national association.
As a member of NAMSMAP, Engrassia has demonstrated a willingness to achieve educational goals beyond normal insurance industry standards.
This proficiency is necessary at a time when the Medicare Program is undergoing great change. Consumers, more than ever, are going to require proper explanation and updates regarding existing and continuing changes in Medicare, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage.
Sampson receives 40 under 40 Leadership Award
Melinda Sampson, community outreach coordinator for NC Stop Human Trafficking, has been selected to receive the 40 Under 40 Leadership Award by East Carolina University.
This award was created to recognize emerging leaders that received their start at East Carolina University, and have had significant impact in their respective professions, local communities, and the world.
Since joining the NC Stop Human Trafficking team in 2018, Sampson has educated thousands of professionals and community members about the issue of human trafficking.
Through in-person trainings, webinars, newsletters and social media posts, she has explained how to recognize red flags of human trafficking, so that people can identify report and/or serve victims of human trafficking.
She also has a passion for preventing young people from being vulnerable to becoming traffickers, buyers or victims. She teaches adults how to develop trust with the young people in their care, so they can teach them about important prevention topics like consent, personal boundaries, healthy relationships, pornography use and online safety.
Her personal life also reflects her desire to serve her community and especially those who are vulnerable. She serves as a facilitator for Daughters of Worth, serving at-risk girls in Pitt County.
She is a vice president of individual development of the Greenville Jaycees, a civic organization which encourages their members’ active involvement in community service.
She volunteers at the local soup kitchen and serves at a deacon for her church.
Sampson graduated from East Carolina University in 2009 with a degree in communication with a concentration in print journalism and a minor in political science.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide advocacy organization located in Pitt County working for a state free of human trafficking.