Pitt County announces staff retirements
Pitt County government has announced several staff retirements.
Tamatha A. Braddy retired after 18 years and 10 months. At the time of her retirement Braddy was a social work supervisor III at Social Services.
Helen B. Bryant retired after 28 years and seven months. At the time of her retirement, Bryant was an administrative assistant II at Emergency Management.
Gail E. Haddock retired after 28 years and four months. At the time of her retirement, Haddock was a social worker II at Social Services.
Aubrey Hartzog retired after 13 years and 10 months. At the time of his retirement, Hartzog was a master deputy at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Dorothy E. Speight retired after 19 years and four months. At the time of her retirement, Speight was an evidence technician at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson joins Colombo Kitchin Attorneys
Colombo Kitchin Attorneys has announced that Catherine E. Thompson has joined the firm.
Thompson has been licensed to practice law in North Carolina since 1987 after graduating from Wake Forest Law School and Duke University.
Thompson will practice in the areas of estate and trust planning, estate administration and litigation, business planning, commercial and general litigation.
She and her husband, Jon Strother, have five children and one grandson.
Colombo Kitchin Attorneys has offices in Greenville and Washington, N.C.
Legends named one of top 35 country radio programers
Dick Broadcasting announced that WRNS Program Director Crystal Legends has made the list of the top 35 country radio programmers in the nation, according to Radio Ink magazine.
Legends was nominated to be on this list. She was selected by Radio Ink Magazine during an online awards ceremony. She was one of only six women to make this list.
“We are so excited about this well-deserved recognition for Crystal. We are fortunate to have one of the top Country Programmers in the Nation at the helm of WRNS,” said Tony Denton, market manager for Dick Broadcasting.
“Crystal has strategically pushed WRNS to be one of the top performing country stations in the USA. It is great to see her relentless dedication payoff as she has been named one of the top PD’s in the country. Congratulations!” said Jason Goodman, VP of programming for Dick Broadcasting.
COO Dick Harlow said “It is very rewarding when one of your own gets recognized across the country. We think the world of Crystal, and the enthusiasm she brings to WRNS on a daily basis. We are not at all surprised that she is one of the top in her field in the country.”
Oliver & Cheek attorneys named to NC Legal Elite and Super Lawyers
Oliver & Cheek, PLLC attorneys George M. Oliver and Ciara L. Rogers have been named to both Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2021 Legal Elite list for bankruptcy law and to the 2021 Super Lawyers top attorneys in North Carolina.
Those receiving the honor of NC Legal Elite are chosen by members of the North Carolina State Bar and represent fewer than 4% of the state’s active attorneys as the current best in 16 business-related legal categories. Super Lawyers annually selects no more than 5% of a state’s lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Both lists are widely used as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.
Oliver is a board-certified specialist in business bankruptcy law, certified by the North Carolina State Bar. He has been recognized in the Legal Elite for Bankruptcy since 2009 and has received numerous other professional awards, including designation by Super Lawyers magazine as one of North Carolina’s bankruptcy Super Lawyers since 2009. Considered a leader in the field of bankruptcy law, Oliver has been a frequent speaker at legal conferences on bankruptcy issues across the country and has authored several articles on the topic for national publications.
Rogers’ practice focuses on debtors’ and creditors’ rights in all chapters of bankruptcy, serving as a Sub-Chapter V trustee, representing state court appointed receivers, and litigation before state and federal courts. In addition to being selected to Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2021 Legal Elite, Rogers is also a two-year recipient of the Super Lawyers Rising Star honor. Rogers anchors Oliver & Cheek’s Raleigh office and directs the Stubbs Bankruptcy Clinic at Campbell Law School.
Oliver & Cheek, PLLC, has offices in New Bern, Greenville, Raleigh, Wilmington and Wilson, North Carolina and serves a diverse range of clients throughout the eastern portion of the state.
SECU announces retirement of CEO
The State Employees’ Credit Union has announced that President and CEO Michael J. Lord is retiring effective Aug. 31.
Lord will remain in his current role through the transition period to his successor. The credit union’s board of directors has initiated a nationwide search with the help of Russell Reynolds Associates as part of the board’s long-term CEO succession plan.
Lord joined SECU in 1975, holding many leadership roles and helping the organization navigate numerous changes impacting the credit union and financial services industries. Prior to being named president and CEO in 2016, Lord served as chief financial officer for more than 30 years.
The credit union has four wholly owned subsidiaries including a life insurance company, property management company, registered investment advisor and its broker-dealer subsidiary. Additionally, the SECU Foundation, funded by SECU members, operates to address community needs in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.
“Mike has been an integral part of the SECU leadership and family for nearly five decades,” said SECU Chairman Bob Brinson. “He has shared a wealth of knowledge and made many contributions over his tenure, which have helped us anticipate and better meet the needs of our members.
“We are extremely grateful to Mike for his leadership and commitment, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement,” Brinson said. “The board of directors’ CEO succession plan has us well positioned to find the right candidate who will understand and value the SECU culture of member-service and smoothly guide us through this transition and into the future. We look forward to the next chapter in the long history of SECU growth and success.”
The credit union expects to have the new CEO in place at the time of Lord’s retirement.