Rob Howard joins Wells Fargo Advisors
Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors has announced that Rob Howard III has joined the company as a financial advisor, vice president — investment officer.
Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, he served as a financial advisor at First Citizens Investor Services for four years.
“The addition of Rob Howard advances our group’s collective goal of being one of the top advisory groups in the country,” said L. Mitchell Jones, managing director — investment officer with Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. “We aspire to provide our clients and their families with an extraordinary level of service, advice and expertise. In order to achieve our desired level of excellence it takes professionals like Rob Howard, who share this unwavering commitment to client success.”
Howard graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in economics and has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He serves on the board of the J.H. Rose High School Athletic Boosters. He lives in Greenville with his wife, Kathy, and their two children.
Jones Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors is located at 1710 E. Arlington Blvd. Suite A, Greenville.
With $1.7 trillion in client assets as of Sept. 30, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,723 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,430 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Pitt County employees retire
Pitt County Government has announced several employee retirements as of Jan. 1.
Retha Allbritton retired after 15 years and three months of service. At the time of her retirement, Allbritton was a social work investigator in Social Services.
Gwendolyn Burns retired after 10 years and three months of service. At the time of her retirement, Burns was the human services deputy director in Social Services.
Marvis Evans retired after 30 years and eight months of service. At the time of her retirement, Evans was a child support agent II in Social Services.
Minnie Hortelano retired after five years and nine months of service. At the time of her retirement, Hortelano was an income maintenance caseworker II in Social Services.
Jimmy Letchworth retired after 11 years and five months of service. At the time of his retirement, Letchworth was a master detention officer with the Pitt County Detention Center.
Wren Locke Jr. retired after 25 years and seven months of service. At the time of his retirement, Locke was a maintenance assistant in Buildings & Grounds.
Nannette Perry retired after 29 years and nine months of service. At the time of her retirement, Perry was an income maintenance supervisor II in Social Services.
Karen White retired after six years and five months of service. At the time of her retirement, White was a detention officer intermediate with the Pitt County Detention Center.
Keller Williams Realty hires new agents
Keller Williams Realty Points East has hired several new agents.
Tracy Lanier is a native of eastern North Carolina, who said he has has lived in the area all his life.
He is single, and in his spare time he enjoys hunting and fishing.
Lanier has been in real estate for three years.
Joseph Smith was born in Pitt County and raised in Washington, N.C. He has lived in the area for 55 years.
He is single and has two children. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, flying, golf and hunting.
He is a private pilot, a NFPA member, attended Airflow school and has an AAS in mechanical design.
Smith is new to real estate.
Heather Browning was born and raised in Indiana and has lived in the Pitt County area for the past 10 years.
She is married and has two sons. Her hobbies include photography.
Browning is new to real estate.
Emily Hurdle was born and raised in Gates County. She has lived in the area for seven years.
She is single. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering in the community.
A lifelong learner, Hurdle earned an associate’s degree in arts at Pitt Community College and a bachelor’s degree in sociology at East Carolina University.
She has been in real estate since 1998 and has GRI, CRS, ABR and SRES designations.