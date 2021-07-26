Pitt County Government workers retire
Pitt County Government has announced the retirements of several staff members.
- Theresa Braxton retired after 27 years and one month. At the time of her retirement Braxton was an income maintenance caseworker II at Social Services.
- Queen Guion retired after 13 years and 10 months. At the time of her retirement, Guion was an income maintenance administrator III at Social Services.
- Michele H. McCorkle retired after 31 years and 11 months. At the time of her retirement, McCorkle was an income maintenance administrator I at Social Services.
- Mauro Mele retired after 10 years and four months. At the time of his retirement, Mele was a deputy sheriff intermediate at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michele R. Whaley retired after 19 years. At the time of her retirement, Whaley was the animal services manager at Animal Services.
Andrews elected to state economic development board
Members of the North Carolina Economic Development Association elected Kelly Andrews, director of economic development for Pitt County, to the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term.
Raleigh-based NCEDA is North Carolina’s leading association for economic development practitioners and their public and private allies and educational partners.
Andrews’ election came by unanimous vote at NCEDA’s annual meeting in Atlantic Beach last month. Andrews has been Pitt County’s economic development director since October. She previously served as associate director.
Prior to entering economic development in 2006, Andrews worked as an apprenticeship and training consultant at the North Carolina Department of Labor.
She serves on the Board of Directors of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and the ECU Engineering Advisory Board.
A native of Bethel, Andrews holds undergraduate degrees from Peace College (now William Peace University) and UNC Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business. She earned an master’s from East Carolina University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at Oklahoma University.
She was awarded her CEcD designation from the International Economic Development Council in February 2020.
NCEDA members also elected John Nelms, economic development manager at Duke Energy, to be the organization’s president for the upcoming year. Chris Platé will be vice president and Joanna Helms will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Founded in 1966, NCEDA works toward a mission of being “the voice for North Carolina’s economic development community — providing professional development, networking opportunities and advocacy to secure the state’s economic future.” The organization’s members include about 700 professional economic developers at the state, regional and local levels, as well as educators, engineers, transportation experts, utility industry leaders, attorneys and other professionals.
Nursing grads receive DAISY Award
Two nursing students at Beaufort County Community College were celebrated during the nurse pinning ceremony in May with an award from the DAISY Foundation.
Liliana Pacheco and Emanuel Romero Ruiz received the DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing students for their delivery of clinical care with patients and their families during their time as nursing students.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes. The 33-year-old died of complications of an auto-immune disease.The Barnes family wanted to honor Patrick’s life and decided the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation would honor the extraordinary care, compassion and kindness Patrick received from his nurses.
The family created the DAISY Award to honor nurses and a separate award for nursing students who make extraordinary differences in patients and families experiences in healthcare.
Nursing professor Jolene Spencer presented the two students with a DAISY pin and the handmade Healer’s Touch Sculpture.
During preceptorship, Pacheco cared for a patient with a stroke who had trouble communicating with others despite having a communication board. Pacheco was able to communicate with the frustrated patient and work with him to understand what he was trying to say.
“After she cared for him, the staff commented that there was a huge difference in his attitude and that he trusted Liliana and was grateful for her efforts,” Spencer said.
Ruiz always expresses the attitude of an exceptional nurse, according to Spencer.
“There were so any moments in the hospital that I remember him going above and beyond with patient care,” she said. “Always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was me asking, or another nurse or student on the floor needing help.
“Romero always came into and left the day with a positive attitude, which brightened the attitude of everyone. He made an impact on patients’ days as well.
“I know that if one of my family members were sick, I would be confident that they were receiving extraordinary care from Emanuel,” Spencer said.
Recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students had to be thoughtful and caring, keeping patients and families at the center of care, a true advocate for patients, families, and self. They had to demonstrate professionalism, flexibility, and adaptability in clinical and classroom environments. They had to be committed to excellence in patient care, demonstrating proficiency in decision-making, kindness, compassion, and sincerity in practice. Lastly, they had to create a healthy work environment and strive to improve practice and patient care.
CopyPro hires new staff members
CopyPro, Inc. has announced the addition of two new staff members.
Lesley Eakes has been hired as accounts receivable coordinator. She will work out of the company’s corporate office in Greenville.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Eakes was employed with Fuji Silysia Chemical, USA. She holds an associate of applied science in accounting.
“We are delighted to welcome Lesley to the CopyPro family. Her experience will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Anita Sutton, director of administration.
Eakes, a Pitt County native, lives in Bell Arthur with her husband. When she’s not working, she enjoys kayaking and boating.
Ronnie Jones has joined the delivery team out of the Greenville corporate office.
As a delivery driver, Jones will assist service technicians with the delivery and installation of equipment. Prior to joining CopyPro, Jones worked at the Bible & Bookstore in Ayden for 42 years.
“We are delighted to welcome Ronnie to the CopyPro family. He will be a great addition to our delivery team,” said Ron McClintock, director of aftermarket services.
A native of Pitt County, Jones rlives in the Black Jack community with his wife of 42 years. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time at the beach and fishing.