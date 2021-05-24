As the days get warmer and brighter, the more time we want to spend outside in the sun. As we take ourselves and our activities back outdoors, we want our pooches to come along, too.
If you’re venturing out for a weekend brunch or a quiet dinner at a dog-friendly restaurant, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips on how to safely bring your dog to dine with you.
- Puppy-proof your area. Before looking at the menu, do a scan of the area, searching under the table and chairs and anywhere within reach of your dog to make sure there’s nothing your pet can snack on. In addition to fattening foods that can cause pancreatitis, there’s the risk of foods that could make your pet sick, like raisins or chocolate. Bring your own treats for your dog, because as tempting as it is to feed your dog scraps from the table, you should avoid doing so.
- Pack a doggy dish and water. Outdoor dining can usually get pretty hot, especially while sitting on that heat-absorbing concrete. Make sure you have a bowl and bring water or ask the server for some. Collapsible bowls are available at most pet stores, making for easy transport. If your dog is panting heavily, it’s time to ask for the check.
- Bring a toy. You might be enjoying your time brunching and gossiping with your pals, but to your dog, sitting under a table on a short tether can be pretty boring. Bring something to make it fun for him, like a stuffed Kong or other toys.
- Know your dog. If your dog gets stressed in busy, loud environments, it’s best to leave him at home when dining out. That way, you and your fellow diners can enjoy your meals in peace.
Happy dining!