Lost and found pets
LOST: “Tuxter,” cat, male, black and white tuxedo, 3-4 years old, 15 pounds, top lip white, white paws, needs medication, Jean Court and Barrus Construction Road, 558-2934; “Blackeye,” American bulldog, male, white, brown and black, patch over eye, 9 years old, large, folded ears and “Maggie,” mixed-breed female, white, brown and black, brown and black ears, 4 years old, small, folded ears, W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, 253-5004; Walker hound, 6 months old, black and brown, short fur, folded ears, Rountree Road, Ayden, 717-3519; cat, male, gray and black tabby, under 1 year, small, red collar, 14th Street near Speedway, 919-816-7829 or 531-3899; “April,” and “May,” Rottweiler, female, black, 5 months old, short fur, stub tail, collars, U.S. 64 West, Bethel, 558-7205; “Junior,” white and brown cat, neutered, 5-6 years old, green eyes, 15 pounds, large-overweight, long tail, Hines Drive, Ayden, 902-5968; “Keke,” black and white cat, neutered, 4-5 years old, streak of white down back, last toe missing on right front paw, left front paw is large, kink in tail, large, purple, silver and white collar and purple flea collar, Belvoir Highway near Peaden’s Grill, 414-1068; “Razor,” pit bull mix, male, 13 years old, 70 pounds, brindle, large-stocky, short fur, folded ears, Hammersmith Drive, Windsor, 707-9081; “Big Tom,” cat, male, dark gray, 6-7 years old, large, short fur, Foxfire and Askew Road, Farmville, 757-0089; “Lefty,” Doberman, neutered, black and tan, 90 pounds, 2 ½ years old, stub tail, folded ears, green collar, head tilt and will circle to the left, head injury as a puppy, Penny Hill Road, 227-1624; “Bella,” Pekingese, female, 6 years old, light tan, small-medium, folded ears, pink collar with tags, Belvoir School Road, 412-3265.
FOUND: Jack Russell-Chihuahua mix, brown and white, erect ears, cataracts, N.C. 118, Grifton, 686-2447. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Dec. 30 at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet presents
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has “Santa Paws and Claws” gift boxes available for pets for Christmas. Prices range from $40-$50, and shipping is available for an additional $10. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.