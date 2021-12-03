Lost and found pets
LOST: male Shih Tzu, “Sharkie,” black and white, Fellows Court, 252-286-5778; cat, silver Bengal, neutered, microchipped, Willow and Elm streets, 518-330-7124.
FOUND: neutered, mixed-breed dog, brown fur, light green collar, Martin Luther King Highway, 252-414-1695.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to "Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter" or "FPCAS." Call 355-5353.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.