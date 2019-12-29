Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.