Lost and found pets
LOST: boxer, male, white with brown patch, 6 months old, Stick Valley area, Emma Cannon Road, 252-864-3784; shepherd-black Lab mix, spayed, microchipped, black-tan, 7 years old, Boss McLawhorn Road, 863-968-3158; brown tabby, spayed, 6 years, Knollwood and Sherwood Drive, 252-714-4474; long-haired tortoiseshell cat, spayed, 5 years old, Ivy Road, Faye’s Court, 252-916-4394; cat, spayed, buff-white, microchipped, pink nylon collar with stars design, Summerhaven Drive, 252-902-5314.
FOUND: Brown and black tabby cat with four white paws and a white chest found in Forbes Woods off Arlington Boulevard. Call 252-56-4190 after 3:30 p.m.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.