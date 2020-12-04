Pitt-Greenville Airport’s executive director said while continued suspension of American Airlines service has reduced revenues, no local layoffs are planned for airport personnel and improvements are underway at the facility.
Earlier this week it was announced that American Airlines service, which was scheduled to resume Dec. 1, will remain suspended until Jan. 4.
While Thanksgiving weekend saw the largest amount of air travel since mid-March, when most states issues stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19, travel has been significantly reduced, said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Airport’s executive director.
Less travel and the end of the federal payroll protection program funding in the fall, which required airlines to continue service and keep people on the payroll, are why service wasn’t restored as was hoped in November.
Hopper said after American alerted him to the suspension extension, he went to the airline’s website and saw bookings out of Greenville were available starting in January.
Commercial airline service and associated needs such as parking, make up about a third of the airport’s budget, Hopper said.
The delay has an impact on revenues, Hopper said, “but we are doing what we can to continue the operation and be ready for American when they decide to resume service.”
The airport is taking care of its roadways and parking lots and working on the airfield. It’s also doing work inside the terminal such as making improvements to the baggage handling system.
Because of that work, and careful budget management, Hopper said staff layoffs aren’t necessary.
“I would much rather have the airline here, but we are trying to do some things that not having that activity here makes getting things done easier,” Hopper said.
The airport also continues servicing sports charters, corporate flights and other airport activity, he said.