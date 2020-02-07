FARMVILLE — A retired pharmacist has been fined and permanently barred from selling or dispensing opioid or other controlled substances, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday.
Bob Crocker, the former owner of Best Value Drug, and Farmville Discount Drug Inc. received a $600,000 fine from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Crocker must surrender his license to practice pharmacy and is ineligible from renewal. Farmville Discount Drug also must permanently surrender its registration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The lawsuit alleges Crocker ignored well-known “red flags” of drug diversion and drug-seeking behavior when filling prescriptions for controlled substances.
These prescriptions often involve well known, highly addictive and highly abused painkillers, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and methadone, along with other “potentiator” drugs,” according to the statement.
The red flags ignored by Crocker and Farmville Discount Drug involved Crocker filling prescription drug cocktails for long-distance patients who saw a doctor and lived an hour away.
The pharmacy also filled hundreds of opioid prescriptions for multiple members of the same family and filled prescriptions Crocker knew had been cut off from other pharmacies.
“When other employees expressed concern to Crocker about Farmville Discount Drug’s practices, he dismissed them, saying that if a doctor wrote the prescription the pharmacy would fill it,” the release states.
Crocker served as a pharmacist in Farmville for 44 years before retiring from Best Value Drug in August 2019.