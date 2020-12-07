Physicians East, eastern North Carolina’s largest private medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to Physcians East primary care and specialist physicians.
It’s the first time that Physicians East has contracted with a private Medicare Advantage company.
The new agreement means current Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization, Preferred Provider Organization and Private Fee for Service members now have in-network access to Physicians East medical offices.
People eligible for Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs through today, will have access to Physicians East beginning Jan.1.
Physicians East health care network includes 11 medical facilities, 90 medical professionals and 20 specialties.
“We’re excited to team up with Physicians East to expand the number of high quality health care practitioners available to our current and future members,” said Mike Bowersox, Humana’s Mid-Atlantic Medicare President. “This includes the State of North Carolina retirees whom we are privileged to serve beginning Jan. 1.
“With its innovative approach to patient-centered care, Physicians East shares our mission of helping our members achieve healthier lives,” he said.
Physicians East is a medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice with over 90 providers caring for patients in Greenville, Farmville, Winterville, Kinston, and Beulaville. Offerings include cardiology, critical care, dermatology, diagnostics, endocrinology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, gynecologic oncology, hematology and oncology, integrative medicine, laboratory and pre-op, nutrition, pharmacy, primary care, pulmonary and critical care, rheumatology, sleep medicine, surgery, surgical weight loss, urgent care, urogynecology, and urology.
For more information about Physicians East, visit http://www.physicianseast.com or call 752-6101.