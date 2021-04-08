Wallace-Rose Hill and Duplin County are still streaking.
When the Bulldogs held off Midway 40-35 Friday night, they clinched their 23rd consecutive berth in the state playoffs.
But it’s also the first time in 21 seasons that only one of Duplin’s four schools found its way into the postseason.
James Kenan was eliminated with Friday’s loss to unbeaten Clinton in the East Central 2A Conference’s other semifinal.
North Duplin fell short with consecutive losses to Carolina 1A Conference leaders Princeton and Rosewood in the past two.
And East Duplin missed out after suffering four nail-biting losses, three in the ECC.
Broken are North Duplin’s streak of eight straight playoff berths since missing out in 2011, and East Duplin’s run of five straight since staying home in 2014.
James Kenan sits out for the second year in a row after making the field from 2003-18.
How long since Duplin County missed the state playoff boat entirely?
That would be 1976, the nation’s bicentennial.
And that was the eighth time Duplin had drawn a playoff blank since the county’s high school consolidation began in 1956.
Of course, 1976 also was back when the N.C. High School Athletic Association awarded playoff bids only to conference champions.
Available bids were never higher than they’ve been since 2001, when the NCHSAA subdivided into eight championship brackets, effectively doubling the field.
That will change back beginning next fall, when the state returns to four championship brackets, apparently cutting total bids in half.
So this is the end of an era.
One Duplin County team—Wallace-Rose Hill— goes into the state playoffs regardless of Friday’s result in the ECC title game at Clinton.
But the other five public schools in the Duplin Times’ coverage area tee it up one more time.
Wallace-RH (4-2)
at Clinton (6-0)
Historically, the Dark horses have been tougher on the Bulldogs than any other opponent.
Clinton leads the all-time series 29-22, and is one of only three schools to hold an edge in series of at least 10 games since WRH opened in 1956. The others are Whiteville (6-4) and Southern Wayne (10-8). Yes, Southern Wayne, which the Bulldogs haven’t lost to since 1980 and haven’t played since 2010.
In recent history, the Dark Horses lead 5-3 and have won the past two and three of four.
Such history doesn’t always count, but in this situation it might be a good prediction tool.
In those past eight games, Clinton leads in total average score 21-19.
In the past three, WRH won 28-22 in 2017, and the Horses took the next two by 34-30 and 14-7.
These recent games have usually decided conference chanpionships, except East Duplin’s ECC title in 2017.
Clinton also looks to have a slight edge by comparisons this season.
Among common foes:
Wallace-Rose Hill has beaten Midway 40-35, James Kenan 38-13 and lost to East Duplin 28-23.
Clinton has topped Midway 30-14, JK 49-6 and ED 28-27.
The Bulldogs’ average score in six games is 36-27. Take out the nonconference game against 3A power Havelock, a 56-7 loss, and the average is 42-21. Clinton has no comparably tough opponent.
The Dark Horses’ average score in six games is 37-17.
WRH averages 371 yards total offense, with Clinton at 365. But they pile up their yards in different ways.
The Dogs get 337 rushing and 34 passing. The Horses pile up 257 on the ground but also 108 in the air.
Wallace-Rose Hill had trouble against Midway’s passing in the Raiders’ second-half rally, and that could be Clinton’s ultimate edge.
Sophomore A. Montgomery gets 92 yards per game and 7.4 per carry, and junior Kaymond Farrior is at 88 per game and 10.8 per attempt.
The ace up their sleeve could be Kanye Robert, if he’s able to play near full strength. The junior has managed 84 per game and 8.5 per run despite plaing sparingly for a month with an ankle injury.
Sophomore quarterback Xzavier Pearsall is capable, but has been called on to pass sparingly.
And that could be Clinton’s edge.
The Dark Horses get 108 yards passing in addition to 257 on the ground for total offense of 365 yards.
With only four games of individual stats reported to Maxpreps, senior Davion Smith topped Clinton rushing with 132 yards per game, 7.0 per carry and 11 touchdowns.
Junior QB Blake Smith had thrown 35 times, but had completed 23 for 395 yards and six TDs.
The edge goes to Clinton.
Horses 35,’Dawgs 33
Hertford Co. (4-2)
at East Duplin (2-4)
Despite their agonizing losses this season, the Panthers certainly didn’t go looking for a sure win to fill the open date in their finale.
The Bears finished second in their conference to Elizabeth City Northeastern (also 4-2), which they didn’t play in the shortened season.
ED got its compass set straight with last week’s romp past Spring Creek, and closes out a season of what might hsve been with a win.
Panthers 28, Bears 27
Midway (4-2) at
James Kenan (3-3)
The teams met earlier at Midway, with the Raiders passing and running to a 40-20 victory.
This is a sort of consolation game after both lost in last week’s ECC 2A conference playoffs to determine the league’s playoff bids.
The Tigers would like to close with a winning record as a springboard to the fall season, when almost everybody returns.
They’ll have to go some.
Raiders 34, Tigers 22
ND (3-3, 2-2)
at Hobbton (1-5, 1-3)
The Rebels have done well to be on the verge of a winning season, considering their depth limitations.
They’ll have to buck up one more time on the road against their Duplin-Sampson neighborhood rival Wildcats.
Rebels 30, Wildcats 19
Richlands (3-2, 3-2) at SWO (4-1, 4-1)
It’s been a frustrating first year for coach Pat Byrd, from sitting out two weeks in-season on Covid-19 protocol, to losing to the two best teams on his schedule so far: Croatan and East Carteret.
Now comes Southwest Onslow, which has an almost-eternal winning streak in the series. The Stallions lost a tough early game to Croatan and almost doubled EC with seven TDs.
The promising Wildcats’ best effort might not be enough.
Stallions 27, ’Cats 13\
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.