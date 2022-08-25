Picture page pics By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor Aug 25, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 ED’s Chandler MobleyED’sChandlerMobley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector