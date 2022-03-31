BEULAVILLE – While much has been made of East Duplin’s pitching staff following a 9-0 start, not enough has been said about Panther catcher Chase Pierce.
The four-year starter’s handling of the pitching staff, with help from the bench calls from head coach Brandon Thigpen, had resulted in a 1.01 earned-run average entering this week’s play.
Yet perhaps the biggest needle move comes in the amped-up bat of Pierce, who has finally broken out to become a feared hitter.
He’s stroking a career-high.360, with eight RBI. Last spring Pierce hit .250. He was at .263 as a sophomore and .233 his freshman campaign.
“He’s hitting as we’ve felt he is capable,” Thigpen said. “Last year he struggled because he was pressing, putting too much on his plate. He made one major adjustment and is seeing the ball well.”
Thigpen said Pierce is moonlighting in the batter’s box.
“It’s not a fluke that he’s doing so well because of how hard he works,” Thigpen said. “He hits before practice, after practice and then at another facility. I often see his truck there at on my way home.
“And on the field, Chase is another set of eyes for me. He calls pitches in some cases and I’m comfortable with that because he knows the system and he knows our pitchers.”
East Duplin won three games last week, two of which came at the expense of James Kenan. The other came against a former ECC foe – Clinton.
Hunter Jackson tamed JK by limiting them to four hits and three walks, while whiffing nine in his 95-pitch effort in the Panthers’ 5-0 win over the Tigers last Friday.
ED took a 1-0 lead in he fourth, added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 5-0 win.
Nick Cavenaugh knocked in two runs and Pierce, Brecken Bowles, Kade Kennedy, Gause and Elam Moore all drove in a run.
Cavenaugh (.393, 7 RBI), Bowles (.321) and Avery Noble (.384) have been offense-makers for ED this spring.
Last Wednesday, East Duplin awoke just in time to whip the Dark Horses.
The Panthers slipped by the Tigers by a much smaller number – 2-1 – on Tuesday – as a sign that JK is no longer a pushover.
“James Kenan’s a good team and I really expect them to upset people in our conference.” Thigpen said. “I’ll be the first to put out the alert. They have a chance to win every game with Pridgen on the mound. They’ve got a good group of talent over there.”
ED parlayed five hits, four walks and three sacrifice bunts into nine runs.
Cavenaugh (two hits allowed in seven innings, 12 strikeouts) out-battled Pridgen (5.2 innings, two hits, four walks, nine strikeouts) and Hayden McGeee (no runs in 1.1 innings).
Cavenaugh answers
call against Horses
On Wednesday, the Panthers had to scramble and rally for a run in the seventh after Clinton tied it 3-3 the sixth inning. That was despite a solid performance from Guase, who gave up five hits and an unearned run, while walking one and striking out 10.
Cavenaugh laced three hits and drove in a run. Zach Brown, whose average has dipped from last year in spite of leading the team in runs, had a hit, two walks and scored twice.
Bowles drove in two with a double in four trips and Jake Lanier was 1 for 4.
East Dupin has 13 scheduled regular-season games remaining, meaning the Panthers are not even halfway home. Thigpen worries his team will lose its focus, even a little.
“We can’t get complacent because in a blink of an eye things can go the other way,” he said. Thigpen credited the work of assistant coaches Travis Aldridge and Jake Brinkley.
Outside the lines
The two former Panther players are a few years older than coach Thipgen, who is 31 and a former player at Methodist University (then Methodist College). Aldridge, son of legendary Panther football coach Brian Aldridge, works with catchers and pitchers.
Brinkley, 36, played shortstop in his heydays, and works with middle infielders.
“What really helps is they know the expectations and how things are done around here,” Thigpen said.
Diamond Notes
East Duplin has non-conference games scheduled against Havelock, Riverside-Martin, East Carteret, and will play in an Easter tournament in Morehead City. OK, just for fun imagine the Panther run the table and go 27-0. That’s probably not realistic, but what fan can resist the temptation of doing the math? But a 20-win season is not just wishful thinking.
The Panthers are hitting .278 as a team, led by Cavenaugh (.393, third in RBI with seven and second in runs with 12). First-year starters Avery Noble and Hunter are both at .333.
Bowles (.321) and Zach Brown (.286) have yet to catch the fire of their potential, while still producing as others around them have blossomed. The ceiling is high for the Panthers’ talented infield combo.
Bowles is doing a great job following it the footsteps of his brother, Stancil, a former Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball, who is playing at Methodist this spring.
Brown stormed into the limelight last year as a freshman by hitting .405, and having stats that only Logan Brown (.468, 25 RBI) could match. Brown was Mr. Baseball in 2021. The two baseball Browns are not related.
